As anticipated in his official agenda, after completing all the bureaucratic acts of the inauguration, the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, went to the front of the National Congress, where he was received by thousands of supporters to give his first speech as head of the Casa Rosada .

“Today we begin a new era in Argentina, today a long era of decline ends and we begin the reconstruction of the country. Argentines strongly expressed a desire for change that has no return. There is no going back,” said the libertarian.

Milei also cited the economic disaster left behind by the previous government of Peronist Alberto Fernández. “Today, inflation is already traveling at a rate that varies between 20 and 40 percent per month. The previous government left us with hyperinflation,” said the new president, adding that acting to change the catastrophic scenario will be “the priority” of his administration.

The Argentine president pointed out the inevitable challenges at first to face the crisis. “There is no solution that avoids attacking the fiscal deficit. Of the 15 deficit points, 5 correspond to the National Treasury. Even if we stop issuing money today, we will continue to pay. Issuing for 20 points of GDP, as Peronism did, is not free, we will pay for it in inflation”.

Milei also stated in his speech that Argentina chose for a long time to abandon the “horizon of progress”, in reference to the years in which the country was governed by Kirchnerism and Peronism. “At the beginning of the 20th century, we were the lighthouse of the West. Our shores welcomed with open arms millions of immigrants who fled a devastated Europe in search of a horizon of progress. It was then that we decided to abandon the model that made us rich and embrace the impoverishing ideas of the world.”

Just as he defended throughout the campaign, the libertarian once again attacked the “political caste” that impedes the country's growth, according to him. “For more than 100 years, politicians have been immersed in a model that only generates poverty and stagnation, a model that considers that citizens are there to serve politicians and not that politicians are there to serve citizens. It is a model that considers the State as spoils of war to be distributed. This model has failed around the world and it has failed in our country,” he said.

Authorities present

The inauguration ceremony for the new occupant of Casa Rosada brought together hundreds of international delegations. Among those present were Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou; Santiago Peña, from Paraguay; the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric; Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán; the Minister of Security of the government of El Salvador, Gustavo Villatoro, sent by President Nayib Bukele; the King of Spain, Felipe VI; and others.

Furthermore, the presence of Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, was one of the highlights of the event. He arrived this Sunday (10) in Buenos Aires and was greeted by Milei as he left the interior of the Congress.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was not present at Milei's inauguration. The Brazilian government was represented by Chancellor Mauro Vieira, who greeted the libertarian during the ceremony.

Despite the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the highlight of the day in Argentine newspapers was former president Jair Bolsonaro, who has been in the country since Thursday (7), and was applauded upon arriving at Congress, this Sunday (10). .

Bolsonaro traveled accompanied by Michelle and political allies, such as senator Ciro Nogueira (PL-PI) and federal deputy Osmar Terra (MDB-RS), former minister of Citizenship. The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), was also at the ceremony.

Inauguration schedule

After completing the inauguration acts this Sunday afternoon (10), Milei is now at Casa Rosada, where he spoke again to his supporters. The libertarian went in an open car, alongside his sister and campaign manager, Karina Milei, to the government headquarters.

At 5:30 pm, the inauguration of the ministers who will make up the new presidential cabinet is scheduled. At 7pm, a religious ceremony takes place at the Metropolitan Cathedral and, to conclude the ceremonial activities, at 8:30pm, there is a special presentation for the new president, at Teatro Colón.