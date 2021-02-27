King Juan Carlos and Minister of Foreign Affairs José Manuel García-Margallo at a tribute to the Monarch in October 2014. JuanJo Martín / EFE

Half a dozen members of different governments of the PSOE and the PP have responded to EL PAÍS what they knew, what they suspected, what they did and what they believe now, when the scandals related to the King Emeritus were uncovered – the last one, a second fiscal regularization for 4, 39 million euros – which they should have made then. Some have agreed to speak by name. Others request anonymity. All admit that they became concerned about the conduct of Juan Carlos I and that it is necessary to make changes in the institution’s regulation to protect or save it. Both the socialist and popular ministers consulted think, in any case, that it is “opportunistic” and “harmful” to use the delicate situation of the former head of State to raise a debate on Monarchy or Republic.

Asked about tax fraud and if during his time in the Government it reached their ears that King Juan Carlos did business while helping Spanish companies to do theirs in other countries, and specifically, if at any time they suspected or received information Regarding the possibility that he had received a commission for the award of the AVE contract to Mecca, the ministers consulted assure that they are not aware, but they provide different nuances in their answers.

José Manuel García-Margallo, Minister of Foreign Affairs with Mariano Rajoy, affirms: “Don Juan Carlos’s great mistake is the creation of opaque financial structures, which is what forces Don Felipe to renounce any benefit that may come from them. for being contrary to legality and the obligation of transparency. This has damaged the institution and is extremely serious. ” “As for commissions,” he adds, “it was never commented that the King did business. I have never had the slightest suspicion that this could have happened and no one has proven it. I can’t put my hand on the fire, but it would surprise me. “

A former Socialist minister points out about these alleged commissions: “I don’t think so. In addition, the dates do not add up ” [el regalo del rey de Arabia Saudí se produce en 2008, tres años antes de la adjudicación del AVE a La Meca]”. Another former popular leader notes: “I’m not so surprised by the Saudi donation [65 millones de euros depositados en un banco suizo y transferidos al paraíso fiscal de Nassau] because such totalitarian regimes are interested in having relationships that can serve to whiten them in some way. I do not believe that the origin of these funds are commissions. Another thing is the tax crime. And there I am not so surprised that he did it, but how badly he did it, because a good advisor could have recommended creating a foundation for the Crown, although a fraudulent origin of the funds would explain why he did not resort to that formula ” .

For the socialist José Bono, former Minister of Defense, “that King Felipe, prudent as he is, has renounced his father’s inheritance and has canceled his assignment as a member of the Royal Family is more than an indication that there was something in his father’s behavior implausible. “

“Governments should have known more”

From here, the ministers consulted make a different interpretation of what they could have done. Ramón Jáuregui, former Minister of the Presidency with José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, points out: “His end is very regrettable. He has disappointed us all. But I think we all have responsibilities. The country has been either too tolerant or too fearful of censorship of the King. In the first place, the governments, the PSOE and the PP, should have known more and in their case have corrected, if they could, things that are being discovered now. I believe that no president had direct information on irregular collections or money management whose origin could not be revealed, but self-criticism can be made without knowing in detail a specific action. The press, too, has been unusually quiet down to Botswana. Nobody wanted to open that book. “

Two former ministers allude to the past of Juan Carlos I to explain, without justifying it, part of his conduct. “The information on the King’s accounts has not completely surprised me. I believe that there has probably been a historical concern in his life to provide himself with sufficient financial support because that Royal Family has suffered exile and I believe that Don Juan Carlos has always kept that in mind, ”says Jáuregui. “But it is an issue that is going to stain us as a country and that has introduced us into a very inconvenient social debate,” he adds.

A former PP minister recalls for his part: “Since Carlos III there has not been a Spanish king who has not been born, lived or died in exile. It is a constant in the family. The hardships with which Don Juan Carlos grew up, supported by collections among Spanish monarchists, and the panic that it would happen again may explain part of what he has done. You put your child as a beneficiary and we are talking about amounts much higher than the capacity to spend. That is why I think there is something more, a cause that transcends him, the fear of exile ”. Bono disagrees: “Some say that King Juan Carlos had a very bad time during the dictatorship. I can’t understand it; those who had a bad time were those who fought against the dictator ”.

“There was a true courtly zeal”

Were they too permissive? “It was the politics of the time. The transparency law is only seven years old. And as far as the Monarch was concerned, none of this was raised because there was a true courtly zeal, ”a Zapatero minister responds. “The King was a kind of paradigm, like a stone that infused power. On the other hand, to get closer to Don Juan Carlos you had to have autonomy. Only the presidents could do it, and I am not aware that any of them advised the King against conduct other than that which the King liked ”.

Margallo points out about this: “Now there is a debate about whether we could have done more, but we were not aware that there were accounts, opaque foundations… and therefore we could not do anything. I believe that his political responsibility is settled with the abdication. He has paid a penance, his budget allocation has been withdrawn and he has left not because he likes the Emirates climate, but to avoid problems for his son and save the institution. And the legal responsibility we will see what it is. I think the noise will end at some point and a weighted balance will be made of his reign because, as reprehensible as these acts are, I think we are exaggerating ”.

All the ministers consulted agree that it is necessary to limit the inviolability of the King to his activity as Head of State and expand transparency in the institution. Several also point out the need to professionalize their team. “The Monarchy”, says Jáuregui, “needs a more modern regulation: change the gender aspect of the succession, that the inviolability does not affect personal matters and strengthen its structure with experts, advisers …”. A minister from Rajoy points out: “The fundamental reproach is to Don Juan Carlos, but later, to all the heads of his House, who had to see strange movements and expenses. They were responsible for the house of the Head of State, not the house of Don Juan Carlos and they were wrong. They let him do it ”. Another former member of the Government recalls an anecdote by Sabino Fernandez Campo, whom he points to as the head of the Casa del Rey who most confronted Juan Carlos I. “He was afraid of him because he told him things. And a lot of respect. He did not dare to dismiss him, but he wanted someone more docile, so one day he invited him to dinner at Horcher and in the middle of dinner he said: ‘Sofía, you don’t know how upset Sabino has given me. He says he’s very tired and leaves it. ‘ It was a lie that he had said anything to him, but Sabino, who was a military man and very respectful, left him ”.

All those consulted regret “the end” of Don Juan Carlos and remember, along with his mistakes, “great successes”. Margallo points out that if he had not accepted, against his father, to be the successor of Franco, the latter, who made “a casting”, could have chosen another candidate: “Otto of Habsburg, son of the last Emperor of Austria and that he had a house in Benidorm, he told me that Franco had probed him ”. The former Foreign Minister also underlines that “by inheriting the leadership of the State under the fundamental laws of the Movement, he could have allowed himself omnimous powers, as had the dictator, but he opted for a parliamentary monarchy. Governing 30 months to be able to reign 30 years ”.

The perverse effect of 23-F

“The important thing”, adds Jáuregui, “is his democratic commitment, because Franco puts it, but he immediately agrees with Adolfo Suárez on the Transition. That is for me Don Juan Carlos, a key piece in the democratic break with the Regime ”. And a former PP minister maintains: “Everything we have right now is thanks to his intervention in 23-F, but it had a perverse effect. From that moment on, we turned him into a hero and that made him lose his sense of reality and have a feeling of absolute impunity, believing himself untouchable ”. “His great success,” says Bono, “was to name Suárez and stand on the side of his people when the coup plotters wanted to end freedom in 1981. And his great mistake has been to think that he was morally immune. Eventually everything ends up being known, including what happened in the lives of the kings ”. A former socialist minister adds: “The courtiers were dedicated to thinking what the King would like before the King asked for it and that, in the end, has played a trick on him.”

For Jáuregui, “the current Monarch has been vaccinated against these actions, as a consequence of the above and also probably due to his own convictions.” Felipe VI, insists Bono, “is another matter”. “If Don Juan Carlos wishes to return, legally he cannot be prevented, but it would be a mistake to host him in La Zarzuela. It would damage the image of Felipe VI and more than half of Spain would not understand it ”.