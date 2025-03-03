Scientists have known for more than 100 years that the Earth receives penetrating radiation from outer space. 60 years ago, it was discovered that not everything was of the same power; There are also ultra -energy cosmic rays. Its origin is still an enigma today, although the scientific community has agreed that they must be produced by titanic and unique phenomena in the universe. The question that astronomers are asked now is not what? But, which of all possible events and mechanisms is responsible for issuing such energy particles?

A team of scientists from the University of New York has just presented one of the best jobs supported with evidence on the origin of ultraalta energy cosmic rays. According to his study, published in Physical Review Lettersthese special particles can also be thrown into space after the fusion of two or more neutron stars.

This mysterious object in our galaxy is so powerful that there should be no The V4641 Sagittarii system within the Milky Way issued an energy burst only comparable to that of the quasars associated with the supermassive black holes.

Tension in the magnetic fields of neutron stars

A neutron star is the remnant of a conventional star that has acquired unique properties. When a star exhausts its main fuel (hydrogen and helium) and explodes in a supernova, it does not disappear. Almost all its dough unfolds, but there is still a small white nucleus formed of neutrons. This new star class is extremely dense and has magnetic fields billions of times more intense than that of the earth.

In recent years, astronomers have discovered that stars can come in “two packaging.” Binary systems, where two stars orbit around a center of mass, are relatively common in the universe. A scenario where two neutron stars collide at the end of their lives after altering their orbit is plausible. It is also attractive to physicists because it is likely that, from a fusion event, a black hole originates.