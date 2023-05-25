And you know what that means, don’t you, a house for the real petrolhead. Right, a large garage, preferably well filled. Check!

It is one of the favorite topics of the undersigned, Fundablog here on Autoblog. In other words, peeping shamelessly into other people’s homes. And then specifically in those of car enthusiasts.

And today we have another gem for you, suggested by Rogier, who sent an email to [email protected]. Thank you for that, because it’s a house with a big garage, which is filled with some ‘obligate’ stuff, but also with cars that you don’t expect in such a garage.

This house is for the real petrolhead

Let’s take a look at what’s out there right now. And as we said, it goes both ways. Because we first see two Mercedes SL ‘Pagodas’. Furthermore, a Bentley Arnage and something that looks like a modern Rolls Royce. There are also two BMWs from the 6 series with their graceful buttocks turned towards us.

But the other two cars are a bit ordinary, shall we say. A Renault Kangoo and a Skoda Octavia complete the list. Nothing wrong with that, of course, but not what you expect in such a garage. But oh well, there is also work to be done and these are perfect for daily transport.

You will also find everything in the house that makes life just that little bit easier. You know it, heated swimming pool, pool house, sauna, gym, guesthouse and everything else in tiptop condition. And you could buy that. Provided you have enough peaks.

The house in Bergen, North Holland, costs just under 6 million, minus the buyer’s costs. With a little renovation and taxes, you’ll be a million dollars further. But hey, you have something for that. So hurry up to the estate agent around the corner and make your move.

Because OP =OP!!

