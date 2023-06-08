Will driving EV finally become cheap? We have another one that dips below $45,000

You have some magic numbers in life. For example, the ’14’. The jersey number of the legendary Johan Cruijff. Or ’69’. What that is, I’d like to let you look it up yourself, there is a bit about it on the interwebs.

But there’s another song that’s been getting a lot of buzz lately. 45,000. That is the amount below which an EV must be eligible for the SEPP subsidy of € 2950. And it won’t surprise you, more and more EVs are being offered below that price.

Get another EV under €45,000

Kia also participates in the price reduction. Their EV6 is now available with a starting price of €44,695. So that’s 305 ekkermen under the magical 45k. And that means that you can keep almost 3 reds in your pocket if you buy such a car.

The fast calculator therefore knows that you already have the so-called EV6 Light Edition in the driveway after leaving behind 43,045 peaks. A lot of money, but every euro is included in these increasingly expensive times.

But what do you get for that? Let’s just tell the KIA press people themselves, because despite the stripped-down price, there is still quite a bit of stuff on it.

The very rich standard equipment of this rear-wheel drive version includes the dual curved 12.3” displays, an advanced navigation system with Kia Connect and Live Services, a smart key, active lane assistance, adaptive cruise control with navigation support, highway assistance and dual zone climate control. Also standard are luxury features such as parking sensors all around, DAB + audio, 5 USB connections, a reversing camera, front seat heating and steering wheel and battery heating. Kia, don’t undress

Which ‘cheap’ EV should you choose?

In addition to this KIA EV6 – which should travel 394 kilometers -, as mentioned, there are many more cars that have dived under 45,000 euros. The most famous is of course the Tesla Model 3, which is already available for under 40,000 peak.

But the Volkswagen ID4 is also eligible for a subsidy with a starting price of 43,690 euros. Just like the Skoda Enyak for €44,990 and the Volvo XC40 for €44,995.

In short, the choice is huge and they are really not stupid people for whom you get a subsidy nowadays. But which one would you choose?

I think I would go for the EV6 anyway. Although this is of course binding purchase advice.

We wouldn’t dare.

This article We have another EV that dips below €45,000! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#dips