Most sensational Russian medal at these Olympic Games was won on the third day. Irma Makhinya, Irina Avvakumova, Danil Sadreev and Evgeny Klimov won silver in the team ski jumping competition. Moreover, two of this team – Makhinya and Sadreev – are recent schoolchildren. Irma is 19 years old, Danila is 18. Immediately after the tournament, Irma was taken for doping control, and Izvestia managed to talk with Danil and Evgeny Klimov, who competed in another discipline eight years ago, in Sochi-2014.

“We have a desire to do other countries”

Evgeny Klimov in Sochi-2014 competed in biathlon. He was third after the jump part, behind only the German Eric Frenzel and the Japanese Akito Watabe. The racing part did not turn out so well, as expected, and Evgeny came last to the finish line, having lost any chances for a medal. After that fiasco, he decided to focus on jumping. Many then said that this was a mistake.

– Now do not you regret that you left the biathlon?

– I have never regretted it!

– The last attempt is here: the fate of the team is in your hands. How did you cope?

I tried not to pay attention to what was going on. Which way we go, who gets disqualified – it doesn’t matter. The main thing is that we all gave some of our best jumps. Everything worked out.

– Is your medal the main sensation of this Olympics for Russia?

– I think yes. But we deserve it. Look at the individual starts – everyone is in the top 10. Cool. We won’t be going to bed soon. We have fast food…

– You have silver, biathletes have one bronze so far. Do you have a desire to make them?

– We have a desire to do other countries, and not fight each other.

– And the last thing: in cross-country skiing are you the fastest of those who jumped today?

– I think yes. I still go skiing from time to time. And he could even run with Nordics, why not?

“Even at the training camp I understood: everything is real»

Danila Sadreev has been playing for the national team since the age of 15. And on Games-2022 in Beijing, he managed to declare himself even before today’s silver. In the individual start, he set the springboard record by jumping 107.5 m in qualifying. Danila went to the final with the fourth result, but in the end he became the eighth (Klimov – the fifth). In any case, a great result for a debut.

– Where are you from? Tell us about yourself.

— Leninogorsk, Tatarstan. He started skiing at the age of five, a year and a half later he began to jump from the K-20 hill.

– Your first start for the national team?

– It’s been a long time. Three years ago. By the way, he also jumped at the Youth Olympics. But this one is a completely different matter.

– When did you finish school?

– A year ago.

– Successfully?

Well, there were two triples. On physics and chemistry. Fine.

– Everyone has long been accustomed to the fact that ski jumping is not the kind from which we should expect medals. When you came here, did you count on prizes?

– Even at the training camp in Austria, I understood: everything is real. Caught the necessary technical sensations. To be honest, I was expecting a better result in PM. But the weather was unlucky. Compensation was given plus six – you yourself saw.

– You and Irma are recent schoolchildren. It turns out that the future of Russian ski jumping is good? Or did it just happen?

– Awesome! What more! In the very near future, a few more guys will show themselves. In February there will be a junior world championship – you will see everything.

– So this medal is not a sensation for you?

— Yes sensation, you that?! I was ready, but I didn’t know what it could be.