By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – In first place in the election polls, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he cannot be charged for promises to maintain fiscal responsibility because during his two terms he maintained and improved the country’s fiscal indicators.

“In our first term, we reduced public debt from 60% to 35%, then in the second term it went to 32%. We paid the 30 billion we owed the IMF and we still have a reserve of 370 billion dollars. We were the only G20 country that met the primary surplus target every year by the government,” he said in an interview with Brasil radio in Campinas (SP).

“Then nobody comes to talk to me about fiscal responsibility. Because we had a lot of fiscal responsibility and we did what we were supposed to do. And we made the biggest social inclusion policy in 500 years of history,” she concluded.

Despite the moves made by the PT members to approach the center, such as the invitation for Geraldo Alckmin (without a party) to be their running mate, the financial market still demands from Lula positions that are considered nebulous and an alleged commitment to fiscal responsibility.

The former president, however, has refused to make moves demanded by the market, such as a new letter to the Brazilian people, presented in the 2002 campaign. To interlocutors, Lula says that his commitments to fiscal stability are clear in his two mandates.

Lula recently turned down an invitation from BTG Pactual bank to speak to the financial market at the CEO Conference Brasil 2022, an annual event organized by the bank where President Jair Bolsonaro, São Paulo Governor João Doria (PSDB) have already confirmed their presence. Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Sergio Moro (Podemos).

According to one source, Lula does not see the need to speak to the market at this time precisely because he believes that his fiscal policies are clear.

“PEOPLE ARE NOT CLOWNS”

PT’s positions, however, bother financial analysts. In this Wednesday’s interview, Lula again said that he intends to change Petrobras’ pricing policy, a proposal that sends chills through the market.

“We are going to take care of the price of gasoline, diesel oil. Brazil is self-sufficient, it can produce at the price of reais. Some people don’t like me saying that. Great, but you can be sure that we’re going to change the price of fuel because the Brazilian people are not clowns to pay fuel prices in dollars when they don’t earn in dollars,” he said.

Lula also placed as his priority, if elected, the updating of the Income Tax table and the taxation of profits and dividends, proposals that also bother the financial market. According to the former president, his intention is to propose that people who earn up to five minimum wages be exempt.

On the tax on profits and dividends, he acknowledged that there are many differences between economists, but he defends that it is a necessary measure.

“It is a discussion that we need to have, because in the proportional tax the rich pay less”, he said.

Taxation on dividends was approved by the Chamber of Deputies last year, but has not advanced so far in the Senate.

