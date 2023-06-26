A few days ago we were able to take a look at PayDay 3, a shooter in which the most important thing is teamwork, since the mechanics go from robberies to different types of buildings, it goes from a bank to a museum with works of art very expensive And the release of this game implies important things, since it is a sequel that took a long time to see the light of day.

According to what we have been told, the new installment is now being developed with the Unreal Engine engine, leaving behind the one used for the predecessor game, and making everything look much better on current platforms. For its part, more types of missions are added so that experienced players have some changes that will be interesting to look at.

Within the time that we were able to enjoy the beta, we have tested two missions. The first one is about the robbery of a bank, and for this the steps to follow are quite simple, since first you have to investigate the place, then deactivate alarms, followed by setting fire to a part and to close with a flourish, steal the money and wait for the allies to come for us.

This same thing happens in a slightly similar way with the second game we played. Here they tried to steal some pieces from the museum, but for that we had to find some security cards and thus access a room to deactivate the alarms. Everything so that in the end a helicopter would wait for us on the roof of the place and thus run away from the police who send waves and waves of enemies.

Remember that PayDay 3 launches on September 21 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.