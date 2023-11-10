Ermak compared the Ukrainian conflict to a 100 m race; Kyiv passed it by 70%

The head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Andriy Ermak, in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Natalya Moseichuk, compared the armed conflict in the country to a 100-meter race. According to him, Kyiv has already covered 70 meters. Interview published on YouTube.

If we compare it with the 100-meter race, then I think that we have already run 70 meters. But these last 30 are the hardest Andrey Ermak head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

At the same time, Ermak admitted that no one knows exactly when hostilities in Ukraine will end. He believes that the conflict could end very suddenly.

Zelensky decided to change the strategy of the war with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the military is considering different strategies to achieve success on the battlefield.

The military comes up with different plans, different operations in order to move forward faster and strike unexpectedly Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The politician rejected the opportunity to negotiate with Russia and commented on reports that the military operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had reached a dead end. According to the Ukrainian leader, this is not so.

Zelensky also said that Ukrainian troops will make new offensive attempts this year and next.

We have a plan. We have very specific cities, very specific directions that we are moving towards. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The politician acknowledged the slow progress of the counteroffensive. He emphasized that this is due to the fault of Western countries, which transferred an insufficient amount of weapons to Kyiv.

On November 9, the Ukrainian leader signed laws extending martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days, until February 14, 2024. The laws come into force on November 16, 2023. This is the ninth extension of martial law and general mobilization on the territory of Ukraine.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the conflict had reached a dead end

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops, Valery Zaluzhny, said that the conflict in Ukraine has reached a dead end. He believes that in connection with this, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not be able to achieve a breakthrough.

As in the First World War, we have reached a level of technological development that baffles us. There will apparently not be a deep and beautiful breakthrough Valery Zaluzhny Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Zaluzhny added that for some time he could not understand why Ukrainian troops could not succeed. He noted that, “by all estimates,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces should have “reached Crimea, fought in Crimea, and returned from Crimea” in four months. He said that the Ukrainian military was stuck in minefields, and Western equipment was being shot at by Russian artillery.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believes that only a sharp technological leap can save the situation.

To get out of this impasse, we need something new, like gunpowder, which the Chinese invented and which we still use today Valery Zaluzhny Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Zelensky did not agree with Zaluzhny’s assessment. According to him, Ukraine was in much more difficult circumstances, especially at the beginning of the conflict. He said he understands battle fatigue because “we are all human beings, regardless of our status.”

According to the politician, the key problem today is control of the skies by the Russian army. He noted that the solution to the situation is the supply of F-16 fighters. “Such a solution already exists. It remains to wait for the completion of the training of Ukrainian pilots,” he concluded.