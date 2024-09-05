The leader of the opposition in the Senate said that the STF minister uses “abuse of authority”

The senator Roger Marinho (PL-RN) said in an interview with journalists this Wednesday (September 4, 2024) that the Minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes is a “sheriff in Brazil“The congressman defended the opening of impeachment proceedings against the minister on the grounds that “abuse of authority”.

“Today we have a sheriff in Brazil and this is intolerable for democracy. There is an imbalance between the powers, an exaggeration of one power over the others. And we need, as the Senate of the Republic, to uphold the Brazilian Constitution.”he stated.

Marinho said that the opposition in Congress will present the request for Moraes’ impeachment on Monday (9th September), after the demonstrations of 7th September. In addition to the official ceremony of the federal government, in Brasília, groups associated with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) intend to hold demonstrations throughout the country. The main meeting will be on Paulista Avenue, in São Paulo.

IMPEACHMENT REQUEST

The majority of deputies in favor of Moraes’ impeachment are from the PL, former president Bolsonaro’s party, followed by the Republicans.

Find out who are the deputies who spoke out in favor of the impeachment of Alexandre de Moraes (click on the columns to reorder by name, party and state; to open in another tab, click here):



The names are on the website Deputies’ votes, which gathers signatures in favor of the process. Any citizen can be the author of an impeachment request in Congress.

Although many deputies support Moraes’ impeachment, this has more symbolic than practical political weight. The impeachment process of Supreme Court justices must be initiated in the Senate. If the Senate president, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), decide to move forward with the process, the trial will be the sole responsibility of the senators, without the direct influence of the deputies.