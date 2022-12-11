in

“I studied mechanical engineering for a long time, but in the eleven years that I was enrolled at the university, I also did volunteer work and built our tiny house. And that did not yield any credits. In the end, my studies – by 0.3 points short of the last exam – stranded just before my master’s degree. After searching for a while, I got a call from someone with a social carpentry company. People with a distance to the labor market are helped to find work there again.

“At the beginning of this year I went there with the idea of ​​becoming a co-owner, that was also the question. Only the contact with the owner didn’t go very well, so I didn’t want to get in there.

“Now I want to start a similar company with other people. In principle, everything is ready, we are just looking for a location where we can do our thing. If there is, we can start.

“Until then I also work as a self-employed handyman and do carpentry work. With this I now bring in a small income, my wife currently earns the most. Together we have 3,500 euros net to spend per month and we can live well on that, so that remains our target amount. My wife and I are expecting our first child in March, and then I want to work four days and my wife three. We have calculated that she will then earn 1,500 euros net, so I will pay myself about 2,000 euros net.”

“My wife and I together have one private bank account from which we pay all our fixed costs. It doesn’t really matter how much the other person earns, but we always keep talking about our spending pattern.

“For example, we sometimes make a budget when major expenses are planned, such as having a baby. We have made a baby savings plan for everything that had to be purchased.

“We purchased the folding commode and the co-sleeper via Marktplaats. We mainly received baby clothes second-hand from friends and family, but the wool rompers are new and we still need a box. I actually want to build it myself, because it has to be custom made so that it fits in our house and we can store baby stuff underneath.

“We deliberately chose to build a self-sufficient tiny house together. We like the financial independence that this entails, but it was not an end in itself. Our living costs are fortunately low and I have been able to build up a substantial buffer.

“We try to donate 10 percent of our combined income to charities. We have received our talents and our money from God, and we want to share that with others. We are quite grateful that we can live so comfortably.”

Net income: 1,000 euros Joint charges: housing costs (510 euros), insurance (229 euros), shared car (80 to 130 euros), groceries (400 euros), subscriptions (15 euros), rent laptop from old employer (21 euros), charities (350 euros), clothing (50 euros on average), catering (50 euros), maintenance of the house and garden (50 euros), repayment of student debt (50 euros) See also Medical Associations: Sick leave when calling Save: 100 euros for baby Last big purchase: folding changing table and co-sleeper (200 euros)