As one of the last nuclear power plants in Germany, “Isar 2” near Landshut is scheduled to go offline at the end of 2022. But some are calling for its continued operation because of the Ukraine crisis. © Marco Hadem/dpa

While environmental protection experts are warning of longer nuclear power plant operating times and, above all, restarting, politicians are already exploring the possibilities.

Berlin – Against the background of throttled gas supplies Russia see some in one possible postponement of the nuclear phase-out A quick solution, others warn of the consequences if the risky and long-term environmentally harmful technology should be allowed to continue or even be revived more intensively. It may be a while before decisions are made in the debate.

Especially from the Bavarian CSU, but also from their sister party in the rest of Germany there are increasing demands, due to possible consequences of the Ukraine war and the resulting gas conflict with Russia to continue to rely on nuclear energy. It is planned and stipulated by law to shut down the last three German nuclear power plants – Emsland in Lower Saxony, Isar 2 in Bavaria and Neckarwestheim 2 in Baden-Württemberg – by the end of the year.

Nuclear power plant runtime extension in the energy crisis: politicians are discussing two variants

The two scenarios that are currently being demanded from politics and business are on the one hand a so-called “plug-in operation”, a short-term extension of the operating time of the nuclear reactors that are still in operation, for many it would also be conceivable to restart nuclear power plants that have already been switched off. While variant 1 is also considered conceivable by many rather critical politicians in the exceptional situation, most vehemently conclude a resumption of operation of other reactors, which is considered extremely expensive.

The “plug-in operation” is required above all in the case of the Isar 2 power plant in Lower Bavaria, after the CSU boss and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder sounded the alarm and warns of massive problems in autumn and winter. Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke said about this (Green) most recently the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”: “If the stress test shows that Bavaria could actually have a serious electricity or grid problem, then we will evaluate this situation and the options that then exist.”

Discussion about further operation of nuclear power plants: stress test should bring decision

Also Green Economics Minister Robert Habeck does not categorically rule out the continued operation of the three nuclear power plants, but has ordered a new “stress test for the power supply” on the results of which a possible negotiation about the continued operation should depend. It seems unlikely that the results will result in continued operation of the nuclear power plants “for at least another five years”, as CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt considers “conceivable”, according to a statement to the world.

For example, the President of the Federal Office for the Safety of Nuclear Waste Management, Wolfram König, is strictly against extending the lifetime of nuclear power plants. said the king Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper: “The societal consensus that was achieved with great effort would also be fundamentally called into question.” After the nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan, in 2011, the Bundestag decided to phase out nuclear power by 2022. SPD and Greens support the course of the coalition of Union and FDP. Eight nuclear power plants were shut down immediately, the remaining nine will follow in stages by 2022.

The Greens politician Jürgen Trittin called for more electricity to be saved in the direction of the CSU. “We have a regional problem, in Bavaria,” said the former environment minister daily mirror. “The fact that the Bavarian Alps are snowed with snow cannons in winter has to be put to the test. In Bavaria, we have a gigantic power-saving potential that is far in excess of what Isar 2 could deliver.” (ska with dpa)