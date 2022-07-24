During the Comic Con 2022 bomb after bomb has been dropped, one of the most important being the official confirmation of the series of Daredevil, another the revelation of the name of the next Captain America tape. Nevertheless, Marvel does not want us to forget about the shows that will premiere soon, so they have already released a new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In the footage you can see that the Bruce Banner will have a special participation in the series, as he will help his cousin to control the powers of anger that comes with becoming the green monster full of anger. For its part, we are given a preview of the villains that the main cast will have to face for the first season.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis of the series:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law centers on Jennifer Walters who, upon receiving an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner, gains the superpowers of Banner’s alter-ego Hulk, but in a milder form. Hulk is a humanoid of large proportions, green skin, very corpulent and muscular, with great physical strength. Walters transforms into a superhero in the form of She-Hulk, also with great strength and green skin, permanently guided by her great wits. Bruce Banner’s cousin uses her intelligence, confidence, and confidence to take her super strength to the next level.

Remember that this series will have its premiere next August 17 on Disney Plus.

Via: Disney