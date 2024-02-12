













We have a new Karate Kid! The heir of Ralph Macchio and Jaden Smith has already been chosen









Well, it is now possible to confirm that the heir to the position held by Ralph Macchio and Jaden Smith was chosen and his name is Ben Wang, an actor of Chinese roots who will be in charge of taking the lead in the new Karate Kid movie that Sony Pictures is planning. .

It is worth remembering that the first actors confirmed for this film were Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chang who will take the roles of Daniel Larusso and Mr. Han respectively.

According to the information available, Ben Wang speaks Mandarin and also studies martial arts, a detail that helped him get elected from among tens of thousands of actors who sent their auditions on video, because that was how the producers chose for the election to take place.

This Sony Pictures franchise is about to get a lot more robust and fans are likely in for more than one surprise, especially with how all the stories will eventually intersect.

When was the first The Karate Kid movie released?

The return of The Karate Kid to theaters in 2024 will celebrate 40 years since the premiere of the first film that was released during the unforgettable decade of the 80s.

The Karate Kid premiered on June 22, 1984. in theaters in the United States and had a budget of 8 million dollars. This film generated a not insignificant amount of 130.8 million dollars at the box office.

This film catapulted the popularity of Ralph Macchio during the 1980s, as well as strengthened the career of Noriyuki “Pat” Morita, who had already been doing comedy for some years in the 1970s in the United States.

In 2010, a new film of this work was released that had the same name but the setting was China, the student was Jaden Smith and the teacher was Jackie Chan. This production had a budget of 40 million dollars and at the box office it generated profits of 359.1 million, making more than tables.

