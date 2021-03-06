It never seems like the ideal time for a modest team to take on another all-rounder. This is the case of UCAM Murcia, which tomorrow (Palacio de Deportes, 12.30 pm) receives the leader of the Endesa League and European giant Real Madrid. The Whites have only one defeat in the 22 matches of the regular competition. Looking at it from the usual point of view in the preview of these games, the humble man never seems to have anything to lose and much to gain.

However, the context is always the key to understanding the reality that one and the other live. UCAM, with six consecutive defeats, has seen how this streak has displaced it from that mid-table struggle to reach the first eight positions, to now stay between it and the relegation: its eight victories are the same number of victories of the Manresa, eighth, than Gipuzkoa, second to last. And each defeat is an even heavier stone in the backpack than the previous one.

Coach Sito Alonso understands that “in these games it is said that you have nothing to lose, but we have a lot to lose.” For Murcia it is no longer just to surprise or give in to Real Madrid, but the defeat does not lead to immediate revenge either. Next week UCAM will rest again and, two weeks later, it will have to visit Lenovo Tenerife, fourth. Also, on a track where he has never won in the top competition. Meanwhile, the summary of the situation becomes more forceful: 2021 advances and, in March, UCAM continues without adding its first victory of the year.

The Covid-19 outbreak has influenced. After the quarantine, the calendar had five games waiting for him in fifteen days. All settled with defeats, the next stoppage of the Copa del Rey and Ventanas FIBA ​​opened to Sito Alonso the possibility of readjusting systems and roles within a team that needed to change things, beyond recovering the physical tone.

The first, in defense. And the second, as a consequence of it, in an attack that, to play in transition, mount quick attacks in the middle court and increase the number of possessions, needs intensity when it comes to rearming. But a skinny dog ​​is all fleas. Injuries and movements came. Caio Pacheco, talent from South America, will begin to sound in Murcia a name predestined to play in the best competition in Europe for more than a month, the time that UCAM has signed him.

It will depend to a certain extent on what happens in these thirty days. The team will have to mature to emotionally manage what can be an even bigger ‘bag’ of setbacks, before the games arrive in which the pressure to win will exist.