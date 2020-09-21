Former IPL champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Steve Smith has said that his team is in a better position for the league’s 13th season as they have got a good side this year. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will face Rajasthan Royals in their second match on Tuesday.This is the first match of the Royals captained by Steve Smith this season and she would like to start with a win too. Smith said on the eve of the match, ‘It is fantastic to be associated with the Royals, old and new. We are in a good position and we have got a really good team this year, which is very strong and we are ready to enter the league. The players have been here for almost a month and they have trained well.

Smith was hit on the head during practice during the England series and due to this he could not play in all three ODIs of the series. But now he is fully fit. He said, ‘Yes, I was out of three ODIs in England. But now I am in Dubai for many days and we have also done good training. I also started running a bit yesterday, which is part of passing protocol and playing again. I have also practiced on the nets. So I hope I play tomorrow’s match.

Regarding the match against Chennai Super Kings, Smith said, “Chennai and Mumbai are the two strongest teams in the IPL. We have seen him play in the last match. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a great performance at the end. But we hope that we will start our campaign positively.

The Royals have never won a trophy except for the first season of IPL 2008. Looking at the 2020 season, the Royals have brought some big T20 players into their squad. With Robin Uthappa, Shreyas Gopal and Varun Aaron, the royals have tried to create a good mix of youth and experience, along with youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ryan Parag and Karthik Tyagi.