This Friday, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo started her electoral campaign with a full house in the Zócalo of Mexico City. The candidate for President of Mexico for the Morena party affirmed that she will continue the project of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), the fourth transformation of Mexico.

Before thousands of supporters, from different parts of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that the transformation in Mexico continues and that just as AMLO's six years in the National Palace have been, she will not allow corruption during her administration either:

“There are only two paths to take this June 2: one, that the transformation continues, the other that corruption returns. What does the Zócalo of Mexico City say, that the transformation continues or that corruption returns?”

Following the school of the President of Mexico, Sheinbaum also read a document outlining a hundred government purposeswhere she highlighted that she will honor AMLO's work and the government model that she promoted six years ago: “we have a good teacher,” said the candidate.

Sheinbaum's 100 commitments to Mexico

Shouting “president, president!” Claudia Sheinbaum read her letter of 100 government commitments, giving continuity to the discourse of democracy, the poor first and honesty. Today in Debate, we present a summary of them:

Democratic, fair, honest, free, participatory and responsible republic

The first 14 points of the hundred commitments focus on a democratic, fair, honest, free, participatory and responsible republic. The presidential candidate affirms that “I will always work for the supreme interest of the people of Mexico and the Nation.”

In addition, it guarantees to work for “freedoms of expression, of the press, of assembly, of mobilization. Human rights will be respected and we will never use the force of the State to repress the people of Mexico.”

He also guaranteed that there will be no reelection in Mexico: “We will send a constitutional reform initiative to recover the slogan that gave rise to the Mexican revolution and was embodied in the 1917 constitution, effective suffrage, no reelection, there should be no reelection to any popular office. starting with the 2030 election.”

fraternal republic

The next seven points focus on guaranteeing “equality for indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities.” Likewise, he guaranteed that social programs for older adults will continue in his six-year term.

Proposals for an educational, humanist and scientific Republic

The former head of Government of CDMX also guaranteed support for young people and student children in Mexico, announcing an increase in the amount of scholarships for public high school and postgraduate students and support for teachers.

Commitments for a reading and cultural Republic

In the next point, Claudia Sheinbaum stated that in her administration “we will promote culture in all areas, culture is also a right.”

Commitments for a healthy Republic

In terms of health, Claudia Sheinbaum affirmed that in her government, access to vaccines, preventive care, medical care, studies and laboratories, surgeries and free medications will be guaranteed to make effective the constitutional right to health” of all Mexicans.

Republic with housing

In continuity with AMLO, Claudia indicated that she will promote the legal reform of Infonavit and will generate the funds to develop social housing for non-entitled beneficiaries, with a goal of 500 thousand new homes in her six-year term.

Republic of and for women

Sheinbaum spoke about the creation of the “SOS Mujeres” program, which includes a national helpline number linked to 911, the mandatory nature of female lawyers in public ministries; in addition to guaranteeing security for the entire female gender.

Republic with work and fair salary

In business matters, Claudia indicated that she will continue to support workers, with an increase in the minimum wage of 11 percent annually. As well as working for pensions and social security.

Rural, just and sovereign republic

For the agricultural sector, Claudia pointed out that the Sowing Life, Production for Wellbeing, Guarantee Prices and free fertilizers for small producers programs will be maintained. But she will also establish a special program for agricultural laborers.

Sovereign republic with sustainable energy

Sheinbaum confirmed that privatizations were left behind, launching national petrochemicals and fertilizer production. In addition, the CFE will guarantee and strengthen the energy transmission and distribution capacity throughout Mexico.

Prosperous and connected republic

Claudia indicated that she will consolidate the president's “strategic projects, we are not going to forget them: We are going to consolidate the Mayan Train, the Interoceanic Train, the Felipe Ángeles Airport, the Dos Bocas refinery, the modernization of the refineries and others that we will leave the president for its consolidation”.

And he listed a long list of roads in Mexico that he said “we are going to finish, expand and make new ones,” in addition to modernizing at least 3 thousand kilometers of rural roads and expanding the artisanal roads program.

Republic that protects the environment and its natural resources

In terms of ecology and natural resources, Claudia indicated that there will be no more open pit mining concessions, accelerate electromobility and will build garbage recycling plants in different areas, mainly Monterrey and Guadalajara.

Republic with the right to water

Claudia Sheinbaum announced the National Water Plan, where she will promote changes in the Water Law: “All water users must put the interest of the nation and the people above private interest.”

Safe and just republic

Sheinbaum also spoke about security in Mexico and confirmed that he will strengthen the National Guard: “We are going to expand their capabilities for road surveillance and their ability to operate as first responders.”

In addition, he indicated that he will seek to make extortion a serious crime and that the judges, magistrates and ministers of the Judiciary be elected by the people of Mexico.