My hero academia It was one of the series that had its presentation in the Jump Festa 2022 from Shueisha, and during this, details of its sixth season were revealed. As rumored, the anime will take a long time to return.

Instead of releasing in the spring as many hoped now it will be until fall of next year. This is not the first time that the animated adaptation has been sent to said station. It is to be imagined that its episodes will be divided.

My Hero Academia will return until fall 2022

That is, the first half will be in autumn 2022 while the second in winter 2023. In addition to this information, the first teaser of the next wave of episodes.

Can be seen at Izuku Midoriya running and then professional heroes enter the scene. This time they are not alone but are accompanied by the forces of order. In another sequence you can see Tomura Shigaraki and the fearsome army he has assembled.

The sixth season of My hero academia will focus on the arc of Paranormal Liberation War. It is at this stage in history that an all-out war between heroes and villains breaks out. There will be casualties between both sides and new characters will appear.

It is to be imagined that Bones, the studio in charge of the anime, needs more time to work on it. It is for the same reason that it was decided to give him more room to maneuver for this long-awaited return.

The delay might well help make this anime better.

Talking a little about teaserfor it gives the impression of being something preliminary. Work on new episodes should be in the early stages. Bones He currently has other projects to worry about.

Now comes the violent: My Hero Academia reveals the date of its next season

Let’s see if in 2022 priority will be given to anime for television and not so much to another film in the series. There are those who believe that the effort dedicated to animated films ‘reduces’ the work of this animation house with the main series.

The anime of My hero academia He has been surrounded by great success for five seasons. The most recent one was released on March 27 of this year. It had its ups and downs, but things are expected to improve a lot with the sixth.

All because the arc on which it is based is one of the most exciting in the manga. Crunchyroll Y Funimation They have not yet confirmed its transmission in the West but the insurance announcement will not be long.

