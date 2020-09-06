This year the harvest will be good, according to the wine growers. But stocks from previous years are piling up in cellars because of the coronavirus crisis.

Everywhere in France, it is the full harvest season. An inevitably special year for winegrowers with the coronavirus epidemic. The profession is suffering from the crisis, despite the more than 200 million euros in aid for the sector announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex.

“We remove the leaves to see the grape berries behind and have more visibility”, explains Jean François Roy in his vineyards located in Lye (Indre) in the Val-de-Loire. The harvest will be good, predicts the winemaker, but he leaves with a handicap, not in his vineyard but in his cellar where three large vats rest at the bottom: the unsold products from 2019. A vat is 10,000 liters, and it is full of Touraine red, describes Jean François Roy by tapping on it: “You can hear it, it sounds good full. It is full to the brim. Today we have about 30,000 liters more than usual.”

I was forced to buy back three vats of wine to store what was not sold during the Covid. That’s between 12,000 and 15,000 euros in additional expenses.

Jean François Roy, winegrower

To avoid stocks, Jean François Roy had nevertheless resigned himself to distilling part of his production in June, to make hydroalcoholic gel for example, but he has not yet seen the color of silver.

Today, the cash flow delay is 30,000 euros, less 10% of turnover. Wine merchants and wholesalers buy less from him and for the first time, a ready-to-go pallet remains in his cellar, nearly 4,000 euros of wine on hand. “We learned two days ago that it was not going away, tell Jean Francois Roy. We received an email and replied: ‘Can we wait a little bit anyway and see in a few months?’ They told us they think it really won’t work again. ” His customers sell a lot to restaurants, explains the winemaker. “And apparently in New York the catering is not working, they are not selling anything and not wanting to buy”, he laments.

These bottles are ready to go with the labeling intended for the United States and with neutral caps. How do we do ? All labels and capsules must be removed. We are the ones who take care of everything!Jean François Roy, winegrower

The case of Jean-François Roy is not isolated, according to Lionel Gosseaume, vice-president of the AOC Touraine. There is a month and a half of late sales for the region’s winegrowers and it is not easy for the end of the year. “Everyone is seeing signs of resumption of the disease. It turns out that the Loire Valley markets a good part of its wines in French restaurants in general and in Paris in particular., Explain Lionel Gosseaume. And in big cities, there is a chance that the pandemic will have an impact on the desires of some and others, that’s what worries us. “

Another worry: when will the American market recover? It is buoyant for the Val-de-Loire, but is less 15% this year. Because of the Covid-19 but also the surcharges decided at the end of 2019 by Donald Trump.

Wine growers are unable to sell their pre-coronavirus stocks – Antoine Jeuffin