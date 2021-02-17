It must be irritating to wake up every day to see the tricks of the press to muddy everything the Government did or did not do the day before. It must not be easy for López Obrador to tie his tie every day, shortly before six in the morning, while he continues to ruminate on the pettiness, distortions and cheap shots that he has just read. I suppose that much of what the president perceives as attacks, indeed they are, both in columns and in notes and headlines, others may be less so but to him they still seem like ammunition that ends up in the hands of the adversaries.

