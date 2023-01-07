Dozens of condolence messages appeared on the web for Gianluca Vialli. One of the most moving was that of the singer Fedez

In the early hours of yesterday morning, Friday 6 January, the news of the disappearance of Gianluca Vialli arrived from London. The web was immediately filled with condolence posts and reminders of what a great sportsman and man he was. One of the most touching was to Fedez. The singer had already spoken about Vialli and their relationship in the past and appeared in tears to greet him forever.

To understand how deep is the mark that Gianluca Vialli has left on this Earth, as a sportsman, coach, commentator and man, just read some of the hundreds condolence messages appeared on the web yesterday.

“Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to what happens“. Thus spoke Vialli a few months ago. And he, again, since he had discovered the terrible disease who finally took him away, proved that he really is a giant.

Of this human greatness, although not knowing him well and having never met him in person, Fedez was lucky enough to have some, the singer who, like Vialli, discovered some time ago that he had pancreatic cancer.

The rapper has talked about Vialli several times on his social profiles. He has repeatedly told of the great help that the former Sampdoria, Juve and national striker gave him in the painful moments of the fight against the disease.

Fedez’s farewell to Vialli

He did too yesterdaywhen like everyone he learned the news that no one ever wanted to hear.

The singer recorded a video and then posted it on his profile Instagram.

Visibly moved, Fedez once again reiterated all of his gratitude towards him who was so close to him, even though he did not know him.

Both, said the singer, underwent the same surgery, albeit for different pathologies. And on the phone they had promised to meetone day, and take a photograph showing both of their scars.

Finally he concluded by doing the condolences to his family and to all those who have been close to him until the last moment.