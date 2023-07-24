The Rhodes airport, in Greece, looked like a makeshift camp on Monday. Hundreds of tourists rested on beach towels and in the chairs of the air terminal after being evacuated due to the fire that devastates part of the Greek island.

With 2.5 million visitors in 2022, Rhodes is one of the top destinations in the country. But on Saturday and Sunday, Some 30,000 people were evacuated as a precaution before the advance of the flames of a large fire, in what firefighters say was the largest operation ever carried out in Greece.

And it is that The Mediterranean country has been experiencing an extreme heat wave for days, classified as one of the longest in recent decades and that has caused several forest fires throughout the country.

The intense heat wave led to the thermometers marking 46.4 degrees this Sunday in the city of Gitio, in the Peloponnese, the highest temperature ever recorded in the country.

The extreme heat will remain until Thursday, when a significant drop in temperature is expected (between 5 and 7 degrees), but the national authorities have already warned about the harsh situation.

Greece is “at war against (…) the fires,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Monday before Parliament. “We still have three difficult days ahead of us” due to the high temperatures, he warned.

This is the situation in Rhodes

Rhodes, a Mediterranean island of 100,000 inhabitants, is very visited by British, German or French tourists, located in the Dodecanese archipelago.

But a large forest fire on the island, near the Turkish coast, forced authorities to evacuate at least 6,000 tourists and thousands of other venues over the weekend.

This Monday, the forest fire continues out of control and has already forced the evacuation of five towns which are located near the western coast of the island. Some 270 firefighters operate in the area with 55 vehicles, 8 planes and 10 tanker helicopters.

The fire has so far burned more than 5,000 hectares of virgin forestas well as several houses and some hotels in the area.

According to the Greek Government, from Sunday until 6:00 local time on Monday (3:00 GMT), 1,489 people were able to leave Rhodes on flights to the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy.

However, thousands of tourists remain trapped on the island for the second consecutive day and they are housed in sports halls, municipal structures, and hotel convention centers.

Tourists wait at the airport after being evacuated by forest fires on the Greek island of Rhodes.

According to images released by the Greek media, many tourists are stranded at the Rhodes airport. According to the British government, in Rhodes there are between 7,000 and 10,000 tourists from that country at the moment, although not all of them are in the area affected by the fires.

The Czech government, which speaks of “several thousand” tourists from that Central European country on the island, is also preparing to send two large transport planes in case of need to evacuate its compatriots.

Among the evacuated tourists is, for example, Daniel-Cladin Schmidt, a 42-year-old German who came on vacation with his wife and 9-year-old son to spend a few days in Kiotari, a region in the southeast of this Dodecanese island, affected by the flames.

“I think we just didn’t realize what has happened,” he narrates. As soon as the alarm at his hotel went off, they were “evacuated to the beach,” he says.

“There were thousands of people, the buses couldn’t pass, we had to walk for more than two hours (…). We couldn’t breathe, we covered our faces to move forward. It’s a miracle,” he says.

With plastic sandals and a ribbon in their hair, Audrey and Marylin, other tourists who prefer not to say their last names, also wait in the lobby of the airport, located in the northwest of the island, off the Turkish coast.

The two Nigerians, aged 19 and 20, live in Budapest and this summer they were working as seasonal workers in a hotel in Lindos, one of the most visited places in Rhodes, known for its ancient Acropolis.

“We knew there were fires but they seemed far away. And suddenly everything changed,” says Audrey.

For her part, Marylin describes the screaming and crying, the tension that seized the clients and the hotel staff. “We were very afraid. We left on our own feet,” says the young woman.

A fire burns trees and low vegetation in the Kiotari area, in Rhodes (Greece).

Kelly Squirrel, another British tourist, said the police ordered the evacuation of the Rhodes hotel where she was staying. “We had to walk non-stop. We walked for about six hours in the heat,” she told AFP, after arriving at the international airport.

Another tourist, Kevin Sales, described a “terrible” situation. “We had to lend a woman clothes because she had nothing to wear,” said this English engineer.

While Lena Schwarz, a German who was a tourist in Rhodes, still has not recovered from the shock of her hasty departure from this Greek island. She and she narrates: “It was like hell on earth. To escape the flames we had to run ten kilometers on foot with all our luggage in temperatures of 42 ° C.”

A similar situation exists in Corfu island

On the island of Corfu (northwest), where a large fire that broke out on Sunday also forced the evacuation of at least 18 towns and some 2,500 people, the situation improved significantly this Monday.

The authorities sent an alert message to the mobile phones of the inhabitants and people on vacation in numerous towns to make them leave “as a precaution their (place of) residence”.

The fire broke out on Sunday and continues to burn in a forest, where on Monday “62 firefighters supported by two helicopters and two water bombers” were fighting the flames, according to the fire service.

Forest fire on Mount Pantokratoras on the island of Corfu, Greece.

According to the Greek daily Kathimerini, among the evacuees were 2,000 tourists who were able to return to the hotels this Monday in those staying on the northeast coast of Corfu.

Meanwhile, on the island of Euboea, northeast of Athens, another huge forest fire is raging out of control around the coastal town of Caristos. So far eight towns have been evacuated, while the fire is difficult to contain as strong winds blow in the area.

More than 100 firefighters with 32 vehicles, 3 planes and 2 tanker helicopters are fighting to contain the flames. This Sunday alone 62 forest fires broke out across Greece, local firefighters reported.

Many regions remained on “red alert” on Monday, that is, in “extreme danger” of forest fires, according to an official from the firefighters’ press office.

Nevertheless, Greece registered a slight drop in temperature on Monday before a new heat wave from Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. On Wednesday, the temperature will reach 44ºC and “thunderstorms are expected in the center and west of the country, before a drop of 6 to 8ºC”, according to EMY.

