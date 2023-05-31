Ersa Haynes was only 13 years old. She let herself be enchanted by a social challenge, she went into cardiac arrest in front of her friends

The story of Ersa Haynes shocked the whole world. A 13-year-old girl has died after participating in what has been called a “viral craze” on social media.

The most heartbreaking decision, it fell to his parents. Ersa Haynes’ mom and dad have given consent for unplug and put an end to his suffering.

Now they want everyone to read about what happened to their little girl, because it could happen to any other parent’s child. But they also want to reach out to other Ersa peers and tell them how socially challenging these can be dangerous.

The 13-year-old died of a craze called “Chroming“, which involves inhaling toxic chemicals through the mouth or nose. On March 31st, the little girl went to a friend’s house for a sleepover. She has inhaled deodorant and went into cardiac arrest. Sadly, the brain damage was irreparable.

There was nothing wrong with a sleepover with girlfriends. We knew where she was and who she was with. Then during the night we got that phone call. One of those calls that no parent would ever want to receive: ‘come and pick up your daughter’. Girlfriends thought she was having a panic attack.

Doctors revived the 13-year-old and put her on life support. After 8 days, they realized the brain damage was too severe and that there was nothing more to do.

We had to make the decision to turn off the car. They told us our daughter had chrome, we were confused. We had never heard of such madness. We lay next to her until the last moment, talked to her and cuddled her.

Today these two parents, whose life is no longer the same, have a goal. That of to raise awareness of the world.