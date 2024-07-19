The two newlyweds, Cecilia Rodriguez and Ignazio Moser, tell the nightmare night spent in the emergency room: here’s why

Fresh from the unforgettable celebration of their wedding, Cecilia Rodriguez and Ignatius Moserthey have treated themselves to a few days of relaxation on board a boat for a short vacation. The actual honeymoon, in fact, is scheduled for next October, on the occasion of their anniversary. An unexpected event, however, forced them to rush to the emergency room. Let’s find out together what happened.

Cecilia and Ignazio with their beloved dogs

The big scare and the rush to the emergency room

The last few hours have not been easy at all for the young newlywed couple. The two, currently in Sicily to spend a few days of vacation, they suddenly had to go to the emergency room to assist their beloved little dog Ercolino.

Cecilia has in fact shared on her profile Instagram a story in which he told his followers about the great fear he felt: “We were very scared”. Their beloved Jack Russell he didn’t feel well, forcing the owners to rush to the hospital.

The young couple’s beloved pooches

“Thanks to everyone who was concerned. Ercolino is a little better now, but last night we had to go to the emergency room because he wasn’t feeling well. He was shaking, moaning and not breathing well.”.

The showgirl then continued explaining:

“It seems he has bronchitis, except that yesterday he had a fever of 39 and a half. We were very scared, but fortunately he is resting now. It is strange to see him like this because as you know he is a very lively and active dog. He hasn’t been feeling well for a week now. We hope he gets better as soon as possible because we are not sleeping.“.

Support from the couple’s fans

The great fear felt for the fate of their beloved dog alarmed the couple’s fans and, at the same time, immediately aroused great closeness and solidarity. Numerous, in fact, were the messages of affection addressed to Cecilia and Ignazio, encouraged in hoping for a speedy recovery of the beloved Ercolino.

Rodriguez with her Ercolino

The newly married couple will continue to update their followers on the health conditions of the dog to whom everyone wishes good luck. a quick and complete recovery.