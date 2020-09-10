Fuenlabrada introduced its final two signings in the present day, wingers Franchu Feuillassier and Óscar Pinchi. Two younger gamers however of confirmed high quality and large potential. Miguel Melgar, Azulón sports activities director, has accompanied each gamers of their presentation.

“From the primary second we spoke with them they wished to come back to Fuenlabrada. That makes us very comfortable and we’re extraordinarily comfortable to announce these two gamers”Acknowledged the supervisor. Concerning the ‘delay’ when asserting signings, Melgar assured: “You already know that we’re taking time to announce signings, however we’re clear that we’re solely going to convey our first choices, our first swords.” He additionally thanked Extremadura and Actual Madrid: “I need to thank Franchu, Óscar, Actual Madrid and Extremadura for his or her willingness to signal with the azulón workforce. Everybody has helped shut these signings“:

Feuillassier, pace per belt

His determination for Fuenlabrada: “I got here right here as a result of it’s the membership that confirmed probably the most curiosity in me. Ultimately, that’s decisive as a result of for a footballer it’s key to really feel liked, we had extra choices however, in the long run, we selected Fuenlabrada since his want for me to come back was key. “

Targets: “What we wish is fifty factors and, from there, begin profitable video games and dreaming. It’s clear that you must have a look at the season with ambition, but in addition don’t forget the true goal

Its qualities: “I’m a hardworking participant, to start with. I like working for the workforce offensively and defensively as nicely. From that base, I need to be a daring participant, face and be capable of add one towards one ”.

Second stage: “This competitors may be very sophisticated and yearly the extent will increase so you must work increasingly. As well as, it is rather lengthy so the workforce that works greatest all yr earlier than will attain its targets ”.

The standard of the group: “Of the group I spotlight the humility, the union that exists and the reception that each Oscar and I had was glorious. Ultimately with that you just develop ”.

The ‘tongue tornado’ of his identify: “If you happen to do not need to complicate it, allow them to name me Franchu, I’ll reply the identical and with out issues. If you wish to get extra sophisticated, Feuillasier with the double l as if it have been only one ”.

Pinchi, high quality in three quarters

His determination to signal for Fuenlabrada: “Sandoval referred to as me and that for a footballer is essential. You do not give it some thought once you get that decision and now I can solely be very comfortable to have arrived at this nice membership ”.

Its qualities: “From me there will likely be no lack of dedication, work and energy. That may be clear to all Fuenlabrada followers. If then I add offensive high quality, nice as a result of that is what I’ve come for. Nevertheless, the very first thing is figure ”.

The target of the membership: “What we wish is 5 factors and from there to start out profitable video games. Additionally, as Melgar says, they arrive from doing issues very nicely and have all the time been preventing on the prime in no matter competitors it was.”

Second stage: “As Franchu says, Second is a really sophisticated competitors. Perhaps you win two video games in a row and also you rise up that you just lose two and also you sink within the nicely. Due to this fact, crucial factor is to have a peaceful head and never get away out of your soccer. Additionally, I see a really aggressive workforce and eager to do good issues. “

The ‘outrage’ of Deportivo’s followers: “I do not pay a lot consideration to the networks. I’m knowledgeable and I’ve checked out the best choice for me and my soccer. I didn’t give it some thought for a minute. I’ve lots of affection for Deportivo, however I’ve been making skilled selections for a very long time since it’s what I’m”.