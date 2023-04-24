The two victims of the accident that occurred yesterday afternoon on the A29 motorway between Mazara and Palermo were called Alessio and Salvatore

A very serious road accident occurred yesterday in Sicily, near Palermo, and involved a scooter and a car. The budget was two victimsboth very young and traveling on the two-wheeled vehicle.

Another yet another bloody weekend on Italian roads, with several people who lost their lives following terrible road accidents that took their lives away.

A very serious one occurred in the early afternoon on theA29 motorway which connects Palermo to Mazara Del Vallo, in Sicily.

A scooter, a Honda, for reasons yet to be ascertained by the police, yes crashed at very sustained speed versus one vehicle stationary in the parking lane.

The reasons why are not clear the BMW was at a standstillnor why the scooter was proceeding in the hard shoulder.

The impact was devastating and the two people traveling on the motorcycle were thrown several meters away, both remaining lifeless on the asphalt.

I immediately intervened on the spot rescuers of 118but they couldn’t help but rescue the motorist and ascertain the deaths of the two people who were on scooters.

Who were the two victims of the accident

The two victims were named Alessio Fardella And Salvatore Tantillothey had respectively 36 and 20 years old and both lived in the Cruillas neighborhood in Palermo, where they were returning yesterday to be precise.

They were tied by a large one friendshipas well as the passion for engines and everyone knew and loved them.

There are many i condolence messages appeared on their Facebook profiles in the past few hours, many of which are dedicated to both, testifying to how the two were friends.

Marcoa friend of theirs writes:

We had big plans, big plans for the future and instead things turned out differently. Today I mourn the loss of two brothers, nothing will ever be the same without you. I will miss you to death.

Tonydear friend of Alessio, wrote for him: