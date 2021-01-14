More details of Luis Suárez’s farce exam come to light. The ‘Corriere della Sera’ revealed new wiretaps from the Perugia Prosecutor’s Office and the message from where it all began: “Juventus asks me for news of this citizenship petition, can you help me?” The Minister of Transport, Paola De Micheli, sent it to the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of the Interior, Bruno Frattasi, on 3 September. The Uruguayan had already started a process to request Italian citizenship in 2019, but was rejected due to “lack of knowledge of the language.”

The minister asked Frattasi: “Would you advise me to put them in contact with your manager to speed up?” The answer was: “Yes, I’ll take care of it.” The contacts continued, as confirmed to prosecutors by both Frattasi and De Micheli, who acknowledged the call from his friend Fabio Paratici: “He told me that Juve was signing Suárez and that it was almost closed. They had realized that he didn’t have a passport when the negotiation was practically over.”.

The Bianconero manager, for his part, in the November interrogation revealed: “We reached an agreement for 7.5 million euros net per season, with 1.5 million variables that could be easily achieved, and others more complicated to reach 10 million” . On August 30 the operation was closed, and Paratici was convinced that Suárez had a passport “because all the specialized websites said that.” However, the next day he wrote to the agent of the ex-Azulgrana to answer the question: “Luis has a community passport too, right?” The answer triggered everything that happened next: “Good morning, Fabio. You don’t have a European passport.”