I like to make Janneke’s panir tikka masala (PTM) at the end of the week. I always make a weekly menu and try to do weekly shopping. This dish contains ingredients that can lie for a week. In October 2020 my friend and I got corona. We were too busy to go shopping. We had no taste, smell or appetite. But we had to eat. I have followed the recipe mortally but meticulously. We are used to tasting a hot spicy and creamy dish, but this time it tasted different: gross. The soft onion, the salty halloumi, the divine spice mix: it was there, but we didn’t taste it. We could only recognize the musty sweetness of the broth and the spicyness of the cayenne pepper. We could imagine what we were supposed to taste, but this did not correspond to reality. We had a lot of fun with it. Fortunately, it now tastes as usual again. The spice mix is ​​subtle but full of flavour. That in combination with the sweet and sour of the tomatoes and the creamy of the yogurt and whipped cream makes it divine.

Read also the cooked recipe

