Every video game has its figure to follow, even GuitarHerowhere Schmooey he was long considered the best player.

Watching his videos was simply amazing as he managed to complete high difficulty songs without making any fatal mistakes. Unfortunately, it was all a hoax.

Karl Jobsta youtuber with more than 657,000 subscribers and a fan of GuitarHerodecided to unmask Schmooey by proving that many of his exploits were fake.

The youtuber presented enough evidence of Schmooey’s deception, who was already in the sights of his critics since 2020, when some followers pointed out that his interpretation of ‘Madness March Kamikaze‘ sounded too slow compared to another skilled player.

In 2021 suspicions of a possible cheating returned with the song ‘9 patterns of eternal pain’where, by putting the video in slow motion, they discovered that the player did not press the correct buttons, but still got a perfect rating.

In this case it was verified that the game screen was not a real-time capture, but a clip played in Windows Media Player.

If you want to see the full video of the case, we leave it below.

Schmooey apologized and left his channel and Guitar Hero

Little by little, more evidence appeared that the player was cheating, so other users of clone hero (which copies the mechanics of GuitarHero), they launched a campaign against him to get him to admit his mistake.

In the beginning, Schmooey He tried to defend himself with various arguments, but he could do nothing when his own community went against him.

As a result, the player deleted all evidence from his channel, and on January 15 he published a video apologizing and admitting his responsibility, promising to return the money he obtained in this way.

Even if Schmooey yes he had skill with the controls of GuitarHerohis hunger for success led him into traps, and now he got what he deserved.

What do you think of this case? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks.