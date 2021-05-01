Ferrari is the meaning of beauty and performance. And if to this we add maneuverability, dynamism and comfort, we have as a result one of the reference cars in the supercar sector. We are talking about the F8 Spider, a convertible with which to enjoy the open sky really extraordinary driving. It may be very difficult to define a driving experience in a car like this, but if I have to say it in one word it would be gratifying.

This is the driving of this Ferrari that stands out above all for fusing great dynamism on curved mountain roads with surprising grip and comfort on board. Nearly 70 kilometers of winding roads in the Sierra de Madrid have been our goal to unleash the full potential of this F8, equipped with the most praised center-rear-mounted V8 in history. Specifically, it won the ‘International Engine of the Year Award’ for four consecutive years (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019) and was also selected as the best engine of the last two decades. A feat like no other.

The technical specifications of the V8 are truly exceptional. Its engine releases 720 hp and 770 Nm of torque, pure emotion. Figures that give it an extraordinary performance, which seem to it can run wild in your hands, but it’s very safe: from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.9 seconds and 340 km / h of top speed. Although if you want to squeeze its full potential, you must activate the RACE position, a performance created to enjoy and control on the track, rather. Adaptive Performance Launch also helps, which analyzes grip as the car accelerates and then uses electronic controls to optimize the torque delivered to suit the level of road grip, reducing wheel slip to a minimum which in turn , maximizes acceleration.

Although this horse may seem difficult to tame, its performance levels are now accessible so that more drivers, thanks to the vehicle’s dynamics systems, can drive ‘to the limit’ through an easy and confidence-inspiring experience. . Among some details is the FDE, a lateral dynamics control system that uses Ferrari software to adjust the pressure of the brakes on the calipers. That is to say, this control system is operative in the curves and on the exits (but not when braking), also in low grip conditions and in the RACE configuration. Even so, expert hands are needed to get the most out of this model that was not born for daily commutes, but for a different weekend.

Eye-catching and technological



Its yellow color, because not all Ferraris have to be red, is the first thing draws attention wherever it goes. Then its design and personality, with different integrated aerodynamic solutions and its light weight of 1400 kg. Its lateral lines and large air intakes to cool the engine stand out, its bonnet ribbed with a low apron, as well as its rear spoiler, an interpretation of the Formula 1 ‘gooseneck’ (the pillars that support the rear wings) that , in turn, it enhances the already powerfully sporty personality, which wraps around the taillights; and their escape tails.

What’s more, its front is characterized by the S-Duct (also used in F1), basically a conduit that connects the central opening of the nose with the upper part of the partition; and for its new more compact horizontal LED headlights.

But even more important in the design of this model is its ‘hood’, in this case a very comfortable retractable hardtop that is divided into two parts and stored above the engine. It only takes 14 seconds to unfold or retract, and it can be closed or opened while underway at up to 45 km / h. And in the same way, the front trunk capacity of 200 liters stands out, more than enough for that getaway we are talking about.

When we enter this two-seater, the cabin invades us, with a classic and driver-oriented look that makes you establish a relationship similar to what happens between a driver and his F1, with all the controls ‘at hand’ on the steering wheel. At first glance, the dashboard stands out, which incorporates an aluminum sail panel that supports the central satellite and continues on the dash itself, and which includes the basic instrument cluster with its central rev counter. Also its optional 7-inch touch screen with functions so necessary today as the Apple Car Play, for example.

Of course, and although it saddens us, the F8 Spider is not suitable for any pocket since it starts from a price (with taxes included) of 361,000 euros, although our test unit, with all the extras of carbon, alcantara and different details in colors, amounts to 462,000 euros, taxes included in Madrid.