President Putin: Russia is quickly getting off the technological needle of the West

Russia is quickly reducing its technological dependence on the West. This was stated by the country’s President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the III Congress of Young Scientists.

He noted that due to external factors, Russian manufacturers had the opportunity to develop their own production. “If the market has appeared, there is an economic incentive to produce,” the Russian leader added.

Our so-called partners thought that they had hooked us on such a technological needle and we would never get off it. And it seemed that this was possible. And not only is it possible, but it happens quite quickly Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Putin also considered it possible to study artificial intelligence (AI) in schools. He pointed out that China has already begun to introduce a similar practice. “Given the level of education in Russia, this is absolutely normal, we can handle it,” the president expressed confidence, adding that for this it is important to properly structure school programs. At the same time, the head of state noted that we cannot limit ourselves to the study of AI in schools. “We need to work wider and deeper,” he said.

On October 21, EUobserver magazine reported that Lithuania, as part of the 12th package of sanctions, proposes to limit the supply of nails, buttons, sewing needles and knitting needles to Russia. Vilnius also proposes to block the import of central heating radiators with non-electric heating. According to the country’s authorities, this will affect Russian industrial production.

The Minister of Industry and Trade, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov sneered that “our colleagues from the European Union have run out of imagination.”

We can handle needles and radiators Denis ManturovDeputy Prime Minister

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, said that the 12th package of EU anti-Russian sanctions will be ineffective. “They will take small steps to do something. It is globally clear that no one wants to sever relations or economic ties,” she expressed confidence.

The West remains critically dependent on Russia

On November 7, US Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Katherine Huff acknowledged that the United States’ dependence on Russian nuclear fuel is critical to national security. She noted that Washington purchases at least 20 percent of its nuclear fuel from Russian suppliers. Huff also noted that the active use of such fuel harms the climate situation in the country.

Earlier, the American newspaper The New York Times wrote that the US nuclear energy industry remains dependent on Russian nuclear fuel and continues to pay Moscow about a billion dollars a year for enriched uranium, unable to find an alternative supplier at the same low price.

Also, among other things, the European satellite navigation project Galileo has stalled due to sanctions against Russian space technology. La Nouvelle Tribune noted that space had previously been considered an area where political confrontations did not play a role. However, now this area has turned into a place of confrontation.

Russia continued to supply sanctioned hydrocarbons

In September, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that buying gas from Russia was “morally unpleasant” but could not be avoided. Later, Deputy Head of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic considered a complete refusal to supply Russian gas “an almost impossible mission.”

It was also announced that the Czech Republic, following Slovakia, will call on the European Union to extend the import of Russian petroleum products. It is noted that the introduction of restrictions will lead to a sharp increase in fuel prices, which will result in difficulties in supplying Czech gas stations, and suppliers will be forced to purchase oil in other countries. “If Slovakia has already requested an extension of the exclusion from [нефтяного] embargo or just apply, the Czech Republic will support it,” promised Czech Deputy Minister of Industry Rene Nedel.