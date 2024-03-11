Roberto Poletti talks about her partner Francesco Naccari who became her husband in 20022, after 18 years of a stable relationship.

The journalist Roberto Poletti, interviewed together with Federica Panicucci by Silvia Toffanin, on the stage of very trueto promote the new broadcast Morning 4 gets naked and presents his great love to the public.

After 18 years of stable relationship with her partner Francesco Naccari, they married civilly in 2022. She confesses to the presenter of very true his bitterness at the comments following his wedding day. The journalist declares be very happy of his love life and being part of it very proud. He was accused of wanting keep the relationship hidden to avoid repercussions on his career.

Roberto, usually very reserved regarding his private life, talks about his great love with his partner and the realization of their dream in October 2022 in a Milanese villa.

He states without hesitation and without reservation: “We have been together for 18 years. We got married in a villa in the municipality of Milan. I wanted to keep the moment to myself, but there was no secret. I am proud of my relationship and have nothing to hide.”

Host of various radio and television programs, the journalist opens the doors of his private life to viewers of very true. Toffanin's sweetness encourages him to tell of the long love story with her partner, now husband, Francesco Naccari, many years younger than her.

Unfortunately, the negative comments and tasteless jokes to which public figures are subjected can sometimes embitter their daily lives. Roberto admits that he has suffered from some comments but assures that his career has not suffered any consequences. He will soon begin co-hosting with Federica Panicucci the new morning program of the network 4 schedule. He is fully satisfied with his work activity and, above all, calm in his sentimental sphere.

