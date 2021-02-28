The pandemic, which forces Madrilenians to stay within the community, is a good excuse to rediscover corners that are little jewels of rural architecture loaded with the past. One of the most beautiful areas is the Sierra Norte, which is reached through the A-1. There, towns such as Patones de Arriba or the Lozoya valley await you, two corners of peace, especially if you do the route during the week, because on weekends the caravan of tourists turns these places into pilgrimage areas and they fill with people. in search of fresh air and its rich gastronomy.

The combination of fast roads – highways – and mountain tracks make this area the ideal circuit to put any car to the test. This time we do it at the wheel of a Porsche 911 Targa 4S, a vehicle born to enjoy. The Targa is the third body variant of the Porsche 911 and has the peculiarity that the roof part can be stored in a compartment above the engine, which leaves this model practically without trunk.

The 3.0-liter, six-cylinder boxer engine is supercharged by turbochargers. The gearshift is automatic dual clutch (PDK) and has eight relationships. They have variable hardness suspension (PASM) with automatic and constant damping regulation. The Targa 4S is fitted with an electronically controlled rear limited-slip differential (PTV Plus; Porsche Torque Vectoring) as standard. thanks when controlling a vehicle with great power and acceleration.

As in the 911 of the current generation, there is a driving program specially designed for driving on wet surfaces (Wet) that we could not test because we enjoyed a very pleasant sunny day, which allowed us to make the trip in a convertible top. The Porsche InnoDrive has also recently been included in the rest of the range and is a predictive driving assistant that optimizes the speed of march with an advance of up to three kilometers. Using the data from the navigator, it calculates the optimal acceleration and deceleration values ​​for the next three kilometers, and adjusts them through the engine, PDK transmission and brake system. The Porsche 911 Targa 4S has 20-inch wheels and four 350mm brake discs, with six-piston fixed calipers at the front and four at the rear (painted red).

The journey to Patones de Arriba, a town nestled in the middle of a gorge in Madrid’s Sierra Norte, reveals all the benefits of the Targa, especially on the twisty climb up a narrow mountain road. Upon reaching the town, the view of the black slate houses and its steep streets is impressive. The gastronomic offer is very varied, with a restaurant practically on every corner. After lunch we set out towards the Lozoya valley, to enjoy a coffee in the Plaza de España in Rascafría after walking to the Royal Monastery of Santa María del Paular, a jewel that must be visited.