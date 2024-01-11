Despite significant price increases, climate uncertainty and the threat of war, we go on holiday more often than ever before. According to market researchers, the Dutch will go on holiday 40 million times by 2030. And they also spend considerably more on it. “The summer holiday abroad remains the priority. But the second or third holiday will more often be held in your own country.”
#holiday #times #year #average #39But #Dutch #often39
Weather | A chain crash of ten cars congests Lahdenväylä
A chain crash of ten cars happened on Lahdenväylä in the morning on Friday. The accident congests traffic towards Lahti.Several...
Leave a Reply