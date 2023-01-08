In

‘I always wanted to start my own business, but colleagues and people who had bad experiences with it often advised me against it. That is precisely why I wanted to prove the opposite, that I would be fine. I studied higher vocational education in cultural and social education and worked in a supermarket for twelve years before I decided that I should start using what I had learned during my education. I was asked as an outpatient youth worker and later I became a youth coach with great pleasure, but after five years I was ready for something else.

“I gradually made the transition to self-employed. During the week I was employed as a youth coach and at the weekend I got a freelance job as a service employee at a security company. I still do the latter, but now during the week. In addition, I work from Friday to Sunday or Monday as a location manager at a refugee shelter in the municipality of Schiedam. Together with my colleague, I am the first point of contact for the residents – women, men and children from Ukraine – at the two reception locations. It’s rewarding work.

“In the past six months I had 2,500 euros net in my worst month and 5,000 euros net in my best month. I am quite proud of that, it is much more than I previously earned as an employee. I’m glad I took the step to self-employed. 2022 was the best working year ever.”

“I am super thankful to God for the loving parents I have. They paid off my apartment, so my wife and I have relatively low housing costs. The energy bill has gone up a bit, but otherwise we only pay for drinking water and the VVE. It is in our family tradition to ensure that you give your children as carefree a life as possible. I now also feel that responsibility towards my daughter (8) and son (4), which is why I work so hard. At the same time I also do my best to do enough fun things with them. If I sometimes have to work seven days in a row, I try to organize something with my children at the end of the day.

“My wife and I are Albanian and our families are from North Macedonia, so we go that way once or twice a year. Then we stay with family and make trips from there. We spend about 3,000 to 5,000 euros on this every year.

“Three times a year we go with the family to the outlet stores in Roermond to buy a lot of clothes. It’s not so much to economize, but more because we like doing it that way. We really make an outing of it and then go wild. We spend about 2,100 euros per year on clothing for the whole family.”

Net income: between 2,000 and 5,000 euros Fixed charges: housing costs (500 euros), mobile/internet/tv (120 euros), insurance (380 euros), car costs (170 euros), groceries (500 euros), subscriptions (20 euros), children's affairs (70 euros), sports ( 30 euros), catering (150 euros) Save: for unforeseen costs on the car (30 euros), child benefit aside for the children (184 euros) Last major purchase: new TV (1,500 euros)