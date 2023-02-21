This weekend will take place Pokemon GO Global Tour: Hoenn Tour. Thus, this time we have a dynamic that all players of the mobile title cannot miss. If you want to know how to win one of the codes for masterful research this timeYou’d better keep reading.

As you probably already know, the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn Global will take place between next Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM local time. In addition to enjoying the special research with Rhi from the Ultra GO Unit, and having the opportunity to find Pokémon first discovered in the Hoenn region, some trainers will be able to purchase a master research to find a shiny Jirachi.

It is so on this occasion We offer you codes to participate in this special event. All you need to do is answer the following three questions:

-What grade did we give to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet? Track here.

-When will the next Pokémon Presents take place? hint here

-What is the thousandth Pokémon? Track here.

When you have everything ready, you only have to send an email to [email protected] with the subject “Pokémon GO Hoenn”, and the three correct answers. You have until tomorrow, February 22, at 8:00 PM (Mexico City time), to send your mail.

Via: Atomix