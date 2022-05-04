Villarreal have raised Spanish football to the top of Europe with one of the most memorable performances of the last decade in the Champions League.
Led by the master of the qualifiers, Unai Emery, the yellow team has been 45 minutes away from sneaking into the Champions League final for the first time in its history.
The groguet completed a spectacular first half in the second leg of the semi-finals of the highest European competition at club level, putting a team like Liverpool, top 2 in Europe, against the ropes.
Perhaps in the league their position is lower than what they deserve due to the level of play displayed, and in the Copa del Rey they did not accomplish any feat, but what they have shown in this Champions League serves for the football of our country to intensify its demonstration of that can once again lead Europe.
A humble team from a town in the east of the peninsula has managed to leave Atalanta behind in the group stage, a whole Juventus of Turin in the round of 16, giving the Bianconeros a spectacular swim in the second leg, and in the quarterfinals the most powerful team in the world, Bayern, with two frenetic games in which they were fair winners. Also, remember that in yesterday’s game, despite the defeat, they put Liverpool de Salah, Mané, Díaz, Van Dijk, Thiago on the ropes…
It is difficult to classify the season as outstanding since next season they will access the Conference League at most given their position in the current league competition, but the feat they have been about to achieve in the Champions Cup is worthy of honor.
The groguet fans have managed to unite an entire country in front of television supporting the yellows in the search for the most important title in the world in competition between clubs.
It will take years to see a humble team fighting face to face with the most powerful in world football. A team that has dignified the word effort at the hands of one of the most underrated coaches on the scene.
