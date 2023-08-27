The weather of the GP Netherlands looks very familiar to us. Nico Hülkenberg has also experienced this once again.

The GP of the Netherlands is more exciting than ever! And yes, we know, Max Verstappen drove a very tight lap that was good enough for pole. However, if you take another look at the lap you will see that there was less grip in the Tarzan than he seemed to expect.

In that respect, the rain is the great equalizer in Formula 1. Then it comes down more to the qualities of the drivers and not so much to how fast the car is. That is of theoretical value.

GP Netherlands again

But what about the weather at Zandvoort? Well, we’re getting a rain race! The forecast is that it will rain soon. Around 13:00 it will start to rain harder and those showers will continue to return regularly, also at the start. Only around 3 pm the rain will decrease slightly and half an hour to an hour later it will become dry.

We already had this in 2006

Zandvoort is a special circuit and you could see it yesterday: nothing dries faster than the asphalt in Zandvoort. The weather forecast reminds us of the A1GP of 2006. The A1GP was a competition with equal cars where the teams represented their country. In 2006 Jan Lammers was the team boss and Jeroen Bleekemolen the driver as a sudden replacement for Jos Verstappen.

During a heavily rained-out race, he managed to take the lead. The fans were delirious, because a Dutchman leading a Formula race at Zandvoort is always cause for celebration. The track dried up pretty quickly at the end, so Bleekemolen couldn’t hold his position.

Nico Hulkenberg

He stayed out on rain tires while the others switched to slicks. In the end he finished fourth. The winner of that race: one Nico Hülkenberg from Emmerich!

So keep an eye on that man! When Hülkenberg switches to slicks, you know that’s the time!

UPDATE: due to the weather, the race management has decided that the drivers will start behind the safety car and must start on the full wet rain tires.

