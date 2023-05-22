Nothing in this life equals the value of memories, and the beauty of memory. Nothing can compensate for its absence or its theft from a person suddenly. The beginning of awareness, and the issue of storage, is our increase and increase in this life, with it we jump in our childhood, and with it we struggle with the challenge in our youth, and on it we focus in the autumn of life, a person without memories is an orphan in his old age, soon painful loneliness pulls him towards a goal or a clinging to existence And it seems floating, forgetting time, and not sensing the place, that moment is the farthest thing for a person in his going towards the unknown, and the many questions that the years of life did not give him to know or find an equation that satisfies him to understand them, the death of memories means the death of the real person, and that what remains is emptiness, and only emptiness .

How painful that wonderful Colombian writer García Márquez was when his head was attacked by Alzheimer’s! And he continued to erase from him every day something important from his life, his adventures, his travels, and his revolutions, the moments of true love for “Merthides”, that loyal wife to an extent that exceeds her Catholic upbringing, and exceeds her Latin instinct as a lover of the family, the house and the family. He can connect them with things and places, and his damaged memory prevents him from creating dialogues between them, as he used to do while carving his novels? How did the days of Spain and the war go, the days of Paris and the beginning of touching the love of letters, words, songs and the plot of stories? Is it possible that the owner of a hundred years of solitude isolates himself, eulogizes his memories, surrenders them in a free way to nothingness and emptiness, and lives lightly and mitigating them?! Memories, even if they are a burden, a person must bear and carry them like the rock of Sisyphus, because they are the secret of his survival and the joy of his life. I cannot imagine that stubborn old man, his morning without paper, pen, or the word Good morning, sweet Merthides! Nor thanks for her cup of coffee, because he no longer knows “Merthides” and does not know how to write, and why is that blue pen next to the white paper, and for whom is this coffee that looks as good as the mouth of a girl we love? “Merthides” steals from his eyes an extinguished love song, so she kisses him, and he understands the heat of her cheek on his cheek, but the words escaping from his memory suddenly turn into cold tears in the broken eye. “Marquis” used to sit with him and his close friend would sit with him, and every day he kept apologizing to him for forgetting him, and apologizing more. In his farewell, because he always wanted to say thank you to him, or to hear him joke from the time of mischief, drunken bars, and Latin bets on everything, but he does not do, and he cannot, so he apologizes to him a second and third time that he no longer knows him, and he wishes to know him again, but he knows Just that he loves it!

Fatal are the memories that escape from a person, how can a poet forget his poems that were cut from his ribs? How are the songs absent from the mouth of a singer that used to come out with his own gasps? How does the leader of the revolution forget the comrades-in-arms, and its sons who fought not for it or against it, but in greed for its gains, how it is, what it has become, and was there anything that was worth all that sacrifice?

The death of memory means that a painter sits under his statue with which his city honored him, but it was not able to restore the memory of the painter, nor for him to sit under that tourist landmark, the pride of the city and the people in it, crumbling dry bread under it, and dipping it in the remnants of his cheap red drink. The real death of memory is that A person passes a street that bears his name, and he reads the name, while he is not sure of that man whose name this street in this city bore. He tries to remember, but he cannot, and after two steps he forgets the whole subject, the beginning of which is the street sign, and his name!