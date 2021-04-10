Has Germany lost course in fighting the corona pandemic? SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach warned “Markus Lanz” of wrong infection numbers.

“Markus Lanz” on Thursday evening was mainly about one question: How can it be that the German government does not seem to have a clear plan around a year after the start of the corona pandemic? Not only ZDF presenter Lanz himself, but also SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach was stunned by the lack of a strategy at the federal level.

In an interview with Markus Lanz, Lauterbach once again caused disillusionment among all viewers who were hoping for a Corona-free spring and summer. On the contrary: the expert warned of incorrect infection numbers and the rapid spread of the corona mutation B.1.1.7. Lauterbach made it clear: “The population has noticed that we have a huge problem and that there is an emergency.”

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on April 8th:

Paul Ziemiak – CDU General Secretary

Karl Lauterbach – SPD health expert

Gregor Peter Schmitz – Editor-in-Chief of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”

Prof. Christiane Woopen – Chair of the European Ethics Council

In the broadcast on Thursday (April 8th), not only did the SPD health expert create an apocalyptic mood – Lanz also wanted to know: “Why has it become so quiet about a new strategy? How can it be that after a year of pandemic we no longer know where we are actually? ” At the same time, he criticized CDU leader Armin Laschet, who only recently pleaded for a new conference of prime ministers.

Karl Lauterbach on the current Corona policy: “The numbers are not reliable”

Lauterbach, of all people, quickly defended the NRW Prime Minister and declared: “On the whole, we currently lack the numbers to assess exactly where we are. From my point of view, an MPK still makes sense because there are two options: The number of infections continues to rise as before, or the infections are running a little slower than expected – because of the latest threats that have been issued. For both options it would make sense to lockdown now. ” He added with a serious look: “A quick action would be right.”

The SPD health expert added at “Markus Lanz”: “What I am warning against is the following: If the numbers are stable, we can make certain easing. Before that, however, they disregarded exactly this and still loosened up. Now we get ‘fake numbers’ because too little is being tested and reported. These numbers that we are getting now are too low. Relaxation in the whole state, that’s not right. ” And anyway: “It’s a scandal that after a year we still don’t have any usable numbers on the holidays.” Lauterbach went one better and shocked Lanz in particular: “Everyone knows that the numbers we now have, are not reliable. ” The ZDF presenter was speechless: “That’s a big word – ‘fake numbers’.”

Karl Lauterbach makes it clear in “Markus Lanz” (ZDF): “I don’t know any scientist who had hope”

What is the current problematic situation? Lauterbach made it clear: “This is a collective transfer of responsibility.” Lanz then asked: “In the beginning we were proud that we had tested. Until it turned out that we were testing in the dark and had no strategy. How can something like that be? ” Christiane Woopen, Chair of the European Ethics Council, replied: “I don’t understand that either, and that is also unacceptable. My impression is that after the first wave, people stopped thinking in the medium or long term. It was thought from day to day. ”

This argument was also supported by a well-rehearsed quote from Armin Laschet, who said on March 24th: “We all had the hope, from the experience of last year, that the numbers would fall when it got warmer. That’s annoying. ” Markus Lanz then asked sarcastically: “Are we going to fight pandemics using the weather report?”

Lauterbach firmly denied and said: “The problem is that he says ‘We all had hope’, but I don’t know a single scientist who would have had this hope.” Quite the opposite, apparently. Lauterbach warned again of the spread of a dangerous Corona variant: “In the next few weeks, it will become clear that daycare centers and schools in particular are the hotspots for B.1.1.7. will be. Children and parents are particularly affected. ” Lauterbach had a swipe at “Lanz” meanwhile also ready for the virologist Hendrik Streeck, how calf* noted.

“Markus Lanz” – conclusion of the show

At “Markus Lanz”, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach and ZDF presenter Markus Lanz fought a heated battle of words on Thursday evening. Lauterbach once again warned of the long-term consequences of the opaque corona policy, while CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak raved about Armin Laschet’s strategy: “We use the phone almost every day.” He also commented on the power struggle between the CDU boss and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder with the words: “A bit of teasing and a bit of fun are part of it.”

