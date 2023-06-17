“Lenta.ru”: the participants of the sex championship spoke about the fight, the lack of hot water and money

Participants of the European Sex Championship were settled in a warehouse without hot water and sleeping places, and when one of the porn models tried to talk about the problems on the social network, the organizer attacked her with fists. Now he accuses those who are dissatisfied of theft and drunkenness, complains about the lack of national flags and promises to sue. Ukrainian porn model Talia Mint told Lente.ru what happened behind the scenes of a strange event that was followed by the whole world.

The European Sex Championship was supposed to start in Gothenburg on June 8th. It was alleged that the participants will compete in seduction, various types of sex, artistry and a dozen other disciplines, and viewers will follow what is happening in paid streams.

Almost immediately it became clear that reality was at odds with the promises. The Swedish Sex Federation, believed to be the organizer of the championship, turned out to be a private enterprise, which was established by the owner of the Swedish network of strip clubs, Dragan Bratić. In Sweden, he is known for scandalous antics and a long legal battle over tax evasion. Before the new project, Bratić tried to register sex as an official sport. Although nothing came of it, the resulting hype was enough to draw attention to the competition.

Ukrainian porn model Talia Mint told Lente.ru that Bratich managed to deceive the future participants of the championship. He promised them to arrange a reality show in the spirit of “Big Brother” with a jury, sexologists and professional cameramen. The porn actors had to spend several weeks in a common house with many video cameras that continuously broadcast their adventures on the Internet. For a week of filming in the project, Mint was supposed to receive 6,000 euros. “In principle, it’s normal, my shooting with a boy costs 1,000 euros,” she explained.

Bratic believed more than ten porn performers from Spain, Slovenia, Ukraine, Russia and other countries. “We also all thought that in Sweden sex was recognized as a sport, but it turns out they just submitted a request, which they rejected,” says Thalia Mint. The participants of the championship realized their mistake only when they arrived in Sweden.

“We tried to save it all to the last”

According to Talia Mint, they settled in a house that resembles an old abandoned warehouse. Repairs were made only on the third floor, where a webcam studio was equipped. In addition, there was a room with beds, like in a hostel. “We all slept in the same room, some guys had to go to bed with other members, there was no ventilation in the room,” she said.

Although the contracts were never signed, the porn models who had come to Sweden immediately set to work. “We all came honestly, did our best, promoted in all social networks, had sex on camera,” says Talia Mint.

There were no professional operators, jury and sexologists on site. Everything was filmed by a young man who introduced himself as an IT specialist, and a familiar tantra teacher who agreed to help out of friendship. Despite this, there were so many people who wanted to watch the action that the servers could not stand it. As a result, the broadcast was interrupted every now and then.

A lot of fans complained that they gave away money for nothing, that everything freezes and breaks, nothing works. We tried to save it all to the last. Dragan told us when we stopped by the project that there is democracy here, do what you want, come up with your own competitions Talia Mintparticipant in the sex championship

According to Talia Mint, on the fifth day, the members were told that they weren’t attracting enough fans, so the project wasn’t making much money. By that time, other problems of the “sex championship” had also become apparent.

“He said he wouldn’t pay us a dime”

Talia Mint pointed out that the organizers did not follow up on the fact that the participants had certificates of the absence of HIV. “One of the participants arrived without an HIV test. I reported this to the organizers, they said they would check it on Monday. I asked him to confirm that before that he would not have sexual contact with anyone. But they put him in the competition on the first day anyway,” she claims. After that, it became clear to her that Bratich should not work in this business – it is simply unsafe.

When the porn model decided to tell subscribers about the situation on the social network, the organizer of the sex championship attacked her, tried to take away the phone and knocked over the chair. The moment was caught on video she filmed.

He understood from my intonation that I would not be silent, he said that I was ruining the project, although we arrived at an already collapsed project, it was unfinished. And he said that he would not pay us a penny. Well, I went on stream and showed him there so that everyone knew who he was. He just jumped up from the table, ran up to me and pulled the phone out of my hands. If the boys hadn't stopped him, I think he would have hit me. But, thank God, there were boys there who reacted, saw how aggressively he ran up, and they closed me Talia Mintparticipant in the sex championship

The Slovenian participant with the pseudonym Mister Riddle, who pulled Bratić away from her, confirmed the story of Talia Mint. “First of all, I would like to add that the attack should not have happened, there was no need for Dragan,” he told Lente.ru. “We could easily agree on everything.” According to him, the participants of the sex championship do not rule out that they will sue the organizers.

Talia Mint claims she was contacted by Talita, a Swedish human rights organization that advocates for sex workers. “I was told that they had already talked to the police about this, that someone else complained about him, we are not alone,” she says. “Well, in general, the truth is on our side, so he can’t just get off like that.”

“He thought we’d make money for him”

According to Talia Mint, the participants never received the promised money, and they even had to pay for the trip to Sweden out of their own pocket. After the scandal, the representatives of Russia and Great Britain, who did not have time to fly into the country, refused to participate. The Russian porn model, using the pseudonym Molly Devon, was supposed to come to Sweden a few days after the start of the competition, but changed her mind when she found out about the conflict between the participants and the organizers. She was warned by a porn actor with the pseudonym Matthew Meyer, who also participated in the championship.

This girl, thank God, did not come. She was supposed to fly in on the day when we just had a conflict. But by that time everyone had already decided to leave the project, because it was simply impossible to be in such conditions there. Thank God, the boys wrote to her. She's Matthew's girlfriend, she was warned and didn't get on the plane. Talia Mintparticipant in the sex championship

British porn model Lara Lee, who was going to participate in the championship, also did not go to Sweden. “I found out that everyone was leaving there and saying they weren’t paid, so I decided to refuse,” reported She is the Daily Star.

Talia Mint suspects that Bratich hoped to make money on the project without investing in it. “I think he just had a location with cameras, left over from a previous project that failed four years ago,” she explains. – And he thought that he would recruit famous actors, actresses, and we would just make him money. Like this – without a budget, without anything.

“None of them even brought a flag”

When the mass media began to report on the failure of the championship, the situation was commented first by the Swedish Sex Federation, and then by Bratić himself. The Federation accused the participants of unprofessionalism. “They enjoyed all this popularity and used our organization for self-promotion, and now they have some requests that cannot be met,” she was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

Bratich stated that he did not hire porn models for filming. In his opinion, they should have competed for free – like athletes at the Olympics. To his disappointment, no one considered himself an athlete. “They even brought alcohol into the house and were completely unsportsmanlike,” he says. “For this reason, all participants were disqualified.”

None of them even brought the flag of their country, not counting the representative of Croatia, Maria. But the Swedish Sex Federation bought them the flags of their countries. And after leaving, they even stole the records that belonged to the organizers of the championship. Their departure and other things they did and still do caused the Swedish Sex Federation a huge reputational and financial damage. Our lawyers are working on a lawsuit against each of them Dragan Braticsex championship organizer

Dobra Družba, an organization representing the interests of Balkan porn actors, issued a response statement on Twitter. She said that in the first two days of the competition, due to technical difficulties, there was no broadcast on the Internet, relations with the participants were not formalized legally, and there was no hot water in the premises. As for alcohol, it was allegedly provided by the Swedish Sex Federation itself.

Their accusations Dobra Družba going backed up with a short documentary to be published in the next few weeks.