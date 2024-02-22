Look no further! Soriana once again surprises its clients with an attractive offer in the mobile technology department. On this occasion, finish the Motorola G42 smartphonea device that combines quality, performance and an affordable price, so you can renew your cell phone right now without spending thousands and thousands of pesos.

The Motorola Moto G42, highlighted by its 50MP camera, HD resolution and Snapdragon processoris an attractive option for those looking to renew their mobile device without compromising their budget.

The offer, available in both physical and online Soriana stores, offers the Motorola G42 at a reduced price of $3,490, which represents a significant discount of $2,300 off its regular price of $5,790. This discount allows consumers to purchase a high-end device at a considerably lower cost.

Discounted by $2,300 from its regular price of $5,790, the device is offered for $3,490, available both in-store and online. Photo: Unsplash/Motorola.

Options to buy the Moto G42 in Soriana

But the advantages don't end there. Soriana offers the option to finance the purchase of the Motorola G42 up to 18 months without interest, exclusively for online purchases. This payment facility allows customers to spread the cost of the device conveniently, without incurring additional finance charges.

Additionally, when paying with participating cards, you have the opportunity to accumulate double points, adding additional value to your purchase. These points can later be exchanged for products, discounts or other benefits, making purchasing the Motorola G42 an even more rewarding experience.

Discounted by $2,300 from its regular price of $5,790, the device is offered for $3,490. Photo: Unsplash/Motorola.

Technical specifications of the Motorola on offer

Regarding technical specifications, the Motorola G42 has a 6.4-inch screen, a storage capacity of 128 GB and a RAM memory of 4 GB, guaranteeing fluid and efficient performance in daily use. His Android 11 operating system provides an intuitive and secure user experience, while its Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity ensures easy integration with other devices and a stable internet connection.

Finally, its powerful camera system, with a 50MP main camera and a 16MP secondary camera, allows you to capture images and videos with exceptional quality, making the Motorola G42 the perfect companion to immortalize important moments.