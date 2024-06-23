Buying a washing machine is an important investment for any home. There are several factors that customers consider when choosing the ideal washing machine, from capacity, loading type, whether top, front, manuals, functions, washing programs, energy efficiency, durability, warranty and more. Some of the most recognized and trusted brands include: LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Mabe, Acros and more.

In the offer campaign that presents the iconic character of Julio Regalado, Soriana has an unmissable promotion on washing machines as it offers a wide variety of models for the needs of its customers. One of the best offers is the Purple 22 Kg Single Round Tub Manual Washing Machine from the Acros brand. This washing machine, ideal for those looking for an economical option without sacrificing quality, it has a significant discount.

We found on the website of the Mexican chain, Soriana, the cheapest washing machine in its catalog, which is from the prestigious Acros brand, having 22 kg capacity, it can be perfect for large families. Starting price: $4,990 as it is on sale, you can buy it in cash for $4,190 or the payment facility of up to 18 months without interest (MSI).

With its capacity, functionality and extended warranty, this washing machine is an excellent option for any home. Below we present all its details.

Features of the Acros Washing Machine

◉ Straight Agitator with Spiral Blades: Ensures an optimal washing process in each load.

◉ Chlorine Tank in the Agitator: Allows you to add the optimal amount of chlorine for each load.

◉ Porcelain Steel Tub: Makes cleaning easier and maintains the durability of the washing machine.

Warranty:

◉ 1 year on all parts, components and labor

◉ 3 years on the engine

◉ 10 years in the tub due to porcelain detachment

◉ Voltage: 127V

◉ Power: 1/4 HP

◉ Washing Options: Various rinse options

◉ Washing System: Agitator

◉ Basket Material: Porcelain

Dimensions:

◉ Height: 100.4 cm

◉ Width: 69cm

◉ Depth: 69 cm

◉ Weight: 31.5kg

◉ Wheels: Yes

Specifications:

◉ Category: Washing Machines

◉ Brand: Acros

◉ Model: ALD-1025DP/1035JE 2 Tubs

◉ Color: Purple

◉ Capacity: 22kg

◉ Ignition Type: Electric

◉ Material or Composition: Stainless Steel Metal

◉ Number of Pieces: 1

◉ Type: Manual