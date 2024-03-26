The Bodega Aurrera company offers quality products at affordable prices. Therefore, if you want to get a new cell phone but don't want to run out of savings, we present you the cheapest Samsung that you can find on its website, This is the Samsung Galaxy A05 64GB, 4GB RAM Black Smartphone, available for only $2,000.00.

Samsung is a leading brand in technology that stands out for its innovations, quality and design. Given this, we tell you that you can easily purchase this model. We offer you the flexibility of up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $263.14. With this offer, Mama Lucha seeks to knock down its rivals and give you the best options at the best price.

When thinking about buying a cell phone, it is common for us to lean towards renowned brands that provide us with quality and confidence. At Bodega Aurrera, we understand these needs, which is why we offer a wide range of recognized brands such as Honor, Poco, Motorola, iPhone and, of course, Samsung.

If you want a phone to enjoy series, movies, music, as well as capture every moment and have a connection without problem, the Korean brand is a great option since it has an international presence and its devices are known for their proven technology and quality. exceptional, therefore, do not miss the opportunity to Learn about the features of this most affordable Samsung from the Galaxy line at Bodega Aurrera.

Samsung Galaxy A05 Features:

⦿ Internal Memory: 64 GB

⦿ RAM memory: 4 GB

⦿ Screen: 6.7″ HD+

⦿ Processor: Octa-core, MediaTek Helio G85

⦿ Operating System: Android 13

⦿ Connectivity: 4G

⦿ Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh

⦿ Fast Charge: 25W

⦿The Samsung Galaxy A05 is an Android smartphone that offers an exceptional experience.

⦿ With a 6.7-inch HD+ display, you'll enjoy sharp images and vibrant colors.

⦿ Equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and 4 GB of RAM, it ensures smooth performance even with the most demanding tasks.