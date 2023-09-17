In the dynamic mobile device market, the Apple brand continues to be a desired option for many consumers seeking quality and functionality. On this occasion, an exclusive offer has caught the attention of technology fans: the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 with 256 GB of storage in the elegant Midnight Blue color, available in Soriana with a discount of 7,000 pesos.

This iPhone 13, which is normally listed at a regular price of $23,999.00, Now it can be purchased for only $16,499.00, thanks to this tempting offer that represents significant savings. This specific model, with its generous storage capacity and attractive midnight blue design, is a favorite among advanced mobile device users.

Technical characteristics of the iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 stands out for a series of technical characteristics and features that place it as a benchmark in the smartphone industry. Among its key attributes are:

6.1 Inch Screen: The generous display provides an immersive, high-quality viewing experience, ideal for multimedia content consumption and online browsing.

256GB Storage: With this storage capacity, users have more than enough space for apps, photos, videos, and personal files without worrying about running out of space.

Outstanding Performance: Equipped with Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, iPhone 13 delivers fast and fluid performance, ensuring a smooth and seamless user experience.

iOS Operating System: This device uses Apple’s iOS operating system, known for its stability, security and access to a wide range of applications in the App Store.

High Quality Camera: The iPhone 13’s high-resolution camera captures photos and videos in exceptional quality, offering advanced photography and video recording features.

The iPhone 13 stands out for its exceptional quality and performance. Its regular price is $23,999.00, but thanks to a special offer from Soriana, consumers have the opportunity to purchase it for only $16,499.00.

This special offer is available both in Soriana’s physical stores and on its online commerce platform, giving consumers various options to take advantage of this attractive discount. However, it is important to note that this promotion has a limited period of validity, so interested parties are recommended to take action quickly if they want to take advantage of this savings opportunity on one of the most coveted mobile devices on the market.

The offer of the 256 GB iPhone 13 in Midnight Blue with a discount of 7,000 pesos in Soriana is a outstanding opportunity for those looking for a high-end smartphone at a more affordable price. With its cutting-edge technical features and attractive design, this device remains a popular choice among discerning consumers.

Physical characteristics of the iPhone 13 for sale in Soriana

Brand: Apple

Model: iPhone 13

Color: Midnight Blue

Technology: IP68 rating (water and dust resistance)

Company: Telcel

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC

Operating System: iOS

Processor: A15

Screen Size: 6.1 inches

Screen Resolution: HDR 2532 x 1170

Camera Zoom: 2x

Camera Type: 12 MP dual camera system, wide angle and ultra wide angle

Internal Storage Capacity: 256 GB

Battery Life: Video playback up to 19 hours, streaming video playback up to 15 hours and audio playback up to 75 hours

Physical Measurements: 7.1 cm wide x 14.6 cm high x 0.7 cm deep

Weight: 173 grams

This promotion is available both at participating Soriana stores and online, but it’s important to note that it has a limited time.

These technical specifications show the power and versatility of the iPhone 13, highlighting its resistance, generous storage capacity, impressive battery performance and its dual camera quality. Additionally, its design in the attractive Midnight Blue color makes it an attractive option for consumers looking for a high-end mobile device.

Soriana’s special offer with a discount of 7,000 pesos makes this option even more attractive for those looking for quality at an affordable price.