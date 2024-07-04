The tragic end of the 25 year old girl is still a topic of discussion, Clelia Ditanowho lost her life after falling into an elevator shaft in a building in Fasano, in the province of Brindisi. The young woman simply opened the elevator doors and took just one step too many to fall several meters into the void.

Clelia lived on the fourth floor of the building, she had gone up to her house but she should have gone back down to get something, perhaps a forgotten personal effect. This choice, although banal and of little importance, would have condemned the young 25-year-old to a horrible death. Perhaps due to distraction, perhaps due to haste, the void left by the elevator on the fourth floor was fatal for Clelia.

After calling the elevator, the girl opened the door and fell into the void, since the cabin, according to the first reconstructionshad not gone back up as usual. Shocking for everyone, including the young woman’s family, the fact that the elevator door was able to open anyway. During an interview with Morning Newsthe girl’s father recounted those tragic moments following Clelia’s death.

My wife usually takes care of taking the garbage to the garbage room. When she went to the elevator, she found the shaft open with the cabin down. She called me right away and I ran to see. I tried to call my daughter’s phone and I heard the ringtone coming from the bottom of the shaft.

We cannot imagine the terror in the eyes and the shock of a situation that at first may have seemed only surreal. At least, in the minds of the parents, it could have been an unacceptable absurdity. Then, however, that ringtone coming from the bottom of that dark elevator shaft brought attention back to the girl, who had tragically fallen into that black hole.

I immediately feared the worst. I tried to look inside, but it was dark and even with the flashlight I couldn’t see anything. We immediately contacted the elevator manager, who arrived right away and gave us the terrible news.

The father then shared the daughter’s dreamsalways speaking with journalists who were on site the morning after the tragedy of the night. Many desires and, therefore, dreams shattered by this tragic event. “She said she wanted to get married, become a mother and make us grandparents”, Clelia’s father says emotionally. The investigations will shed light on what happened to a girl swallowed up by what seems to be, evidently, a malfunction.