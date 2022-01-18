The rescue of the puppy abandoned in a wood: now it has found its happy ending

Today we decided to tell you about a rescue that moved us. The protagonist is a poor man Cub that had been abandoned in a Woods. He was desperate and in search of food, the only place he knew was the active tracks of a train. It was very dangerous for him.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

The abandonment of animals is a growing phenomenon. Over the years there have been thousands of associations that are trying to fight it, but it seems to be a truly impossible job.

A person who found himself passing in that area, right on that train, he discovered the presence of that poor little dog. He was young, alone and helpless.

He wouldn’t have survived long in those conditions. Precisely for this reason he alerted the children of a local refuge, who soon intervened for save it. They couldn’t leave him in that state.

The little dog at that time was close to the train tracks, desperate for food. He was hungry and didn’t know where to go anymore. When the volunteers offered him some meat, he immediately approached them.

As a result they managed to capture it quickly. Despite what he had experienced, the puppy was still sweet and gentle. He loved to receive affection and attention.

The new life of the abandoned puppy

For weeks they have busy of him. The boys have always stayed with him near and they also helped him forget that bad experience he had.

Fortunately, one loving family she quickly came forward to get to know him and after he did 2 meetings in the shelter, they decided to take him to their home. Here is the video of the save below:

This puppy after so many suffering, he finally found his happy ending. He is no longer forced to live in a forest and look for food in dangerous places. Now it has all that want in his house and is happy of the second chance of life that the volunteers gave him. Good luck little one!