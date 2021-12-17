The new life of little Allie, the puppy who was found in Lake Evansville a year ago

Allie is a sweet little dog that unfortunately, as happens very often, has not had a very simple start of life. Luckily today he made one transformation amazing, but most importantly she came back to to trust human beings again, only thanks to the work of the trainer.

A history which deserves to be known, as all animals should have one second chance of life, like the one this puppy had.

Little Allie was found a year ago inside the Evansville River. To escape from the house where he was victim of mistreatment, he swam several kilometers. It was the only way to be al Safe.

However, the puppy because of the hell in which she lived, she did not own confidence in humans. In fact when the guys tried to get close to her in order to save her, the little one is ran away. He didn’t want to be touched.

To capture it, they have worked for 6 long hours. Eventually they had to use one trap, because Allie was also scared of all kinds of collars and leash. It was a really long and difficult job.

Soon after, they took the little girl to the veterinary clinic and the doctor referred her to a ‘careful visit. Also, he prescribed them cures and treatments to return to feel good.

The beautiful adoption of little Allie

A trainer called Michelle Philips as soon as she learned of this sad story, she went quickly to the place for know the little dog. She wanted help her to feel good again. In fact, he decided to take her into foster care, to help her forget the hell she lived through.

Allie the first night in the new house, ha slept all the time on the sofa. Was tired and broken. Fortunately, however, the woman was able to start a job with her. A very special job.

In a short time, the puppy has done an incredible transformation. She returned to to trust of human beings and every day goes out to the neighborhood without the leash, but never tries to escape. Also, Michelle just 1 year after their meeting, to celebrate, she decided to adopt it forever.