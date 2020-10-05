The government’s decision to allow restaurants to open in the maximum alert zone, but not bars, is a mixed victory for Marseille traders. They denounce a climate of “anxiety”.

From 9 am Monday October 5, in the large room of the brasserie La Gratinée, in the heart of the MIN of Marseille, a few regulars are there for coffee. They are not leaning on the bar, but sitting behind spaced tables. “It’s nice to stop, have a coffee and go back to your day, it cuts off the morning a bit. It calms us down yes”, confides a client as the government announced the reopening of restaurants in the Aix-Marseille metropolitan area, in the maximum alert zone for the Covid-19.

Bernard Marty, the president of the Union des métiers et des industries de l’hôtellerie (UMIH) in the Bouches du Rhône has passed the deposit to all restaurateurs closed for a week: “You can reopen this morning without waiting for the prefectural decree.” But he still doesn’t understand. “Everyone tells us ‘it’s a victory’. People congratulate us for having done it. I am clearly saying that we did not do much. We just fought to keep Marseille alive. and Marseille is not alive this morning, plague Bernard Marty. Marseille only has restaurants that are open until 10pm, plus cafes and bars that are closed. “

Whether you consume a steak, a beer or a coffee at the table, what is the difference when you are seated while respecting the barrier rules and health protocol?Bernard Martyto franceinfo

“Frankly, we have the feeling that the sauerkraut is getting off the ground. I think we had no other alternative than to open Marseille because we were not closing Paris”, he continues. And the president of UMIH-13 to send a message “to those who decide up there in their ministries: ‘You are more in danger outside, in public transport, in supermarkets than in restaurants and bars'”.

Behind the bar of La Gratinée, Michel is busy, happy to resume service. “We just opened this morning and we are very happy to see our customers again. Normally, it was scheduled for 15 days. One week gained, it’s very encouraging, enthuses the Marseille restaurateur who has had a terrible time this week of inactivity. I had never seen that, it is very anxiety-provoking. In any case, there is no service that is done at the bar, all in the dining room and with the mask. We always work with the mask, indoors or in the kitchen. “

Everyone works with the mask. There is hydroalcoholic gel everywhere. Everything is respected.Michel, owner of La Gratinéeto franceinfo

“We are in good health”, adds Michel, laughing and making the bar wood reason with his fist. One big question remains: will customers be back? About a hundred daily specials – the curried chicken stir-fry – have been prepared in the Gratinée kitchens. Normally there would have been twice as much.