When Alhama drew against Real Sociedad at the Guadalentín Sports Complex last weekend, and when at the end of the match the spectators present applauded while shouting “if we can”, in reference to the team’s permanence in the highest category of football feminine, nothing presaged that a sports and media storm was approaching.

The first surprise, and a whole jug of cold water, was the victory of Sporting de Huelva, bottom in the standings, who won 1-2 in Valencia with two penalty goals, the last one scored in the 95th minute. With this result the Alhama returned to the relegation places, with four days to go before the end of the championship. Hours after the sporting upset, the Catalan press reported that the coach and founder of the club, Randri García, had been denounced for alleged harassment and degrading treatment of his players.

This storm broke out before a transcendental game such as the one that Randri’s team is playing today at the Ciudad Deportiva de Lezama, against Athletic Club Bilbao. This accumulation of situations, especially the accusations of alleged sexual harassment by the coach, have forced the club to train this week behind closed doors to avoid media pressure. “We want to focus on sports, since we have a lot at stake with this game,” Randri told LA VERDAD yesterday, while avoiding commenting on other matters.